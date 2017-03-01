ALTON — The YWCA of Alton is pleased to announce the 2017 Women of Distinction honorees.

Georgia Bratton

Mary Cordes

Theresa Franklin

Jenifer Lewis

Linda McCormick

Ruth Meyer

Dorothy Nagy

Martha Schultz

Tammy Smith

Mary Pat Venardos

“These women have been so important to the development of our community and we are proud to recognize them for their contributions and as role models for everyone," Debbie Sheary, event chair for the 27th annual YWCA Women of Distinction.

Sheary said the women were selected based on their diverse community service and volunteerism that embodies the mission of the YWCA, which is about "empowering women, eliminating racism."

"These women are trailblazers in their communities and we are proud to hold them up as role models for young women everywhere,” she said.

The event will be held April 27 in the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the event starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $60 per person, $480 per table of eight or $600 for a table of 10. Reservations can be online at www.altonywca.com, or at the Alton YWCA, 304 E 3rd Street or by calling the YWCA at (618) 465-7774.

Visit www.altonywca.com for additional information about the event.

