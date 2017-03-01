YWCA of Alton announces Women of Distinction honorees
ALTON — The YWCA of Alton is pleased to announce the 2017 Women of Distinction honorees.
Georgia Bratton
Mary Cordes
Theresa Franklin
Jenifer Lewis
Linda McCormick
Ruth Meyer
Dorothy Nagy
Martha Schultz
Tammy Smith
Mary Pat Venardos
“These women have been so important to the development of our community and we are proud to recognize them for their contributions and as role models for everyone," Debbie Sheary, event chair for the 27th annual YWCA Women of Distinction.
Sheary said the women were selected based on their diverse community service and volunteerism that embodies the mission of the YWCA, which is about "empowering women, eliminating racism."
"These women are trailblazers in their communities and we are proud to hold them up as role models for young women everywhere,” she said.
The event will be held April 27 in the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the event starting at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $60 per person, $480 per table of eight or $600 for a table of 10. Reservations can be online at www.altonywca.com, or at the Alton YWCA, 304 E 3rd Street or by calling the YWCA at (618) 465-7774.
Visit www.altonywca.com for additional information about the event.
