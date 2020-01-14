ALTON - YWCA of Alton Women of Distinction Event Co-Chairs Lisa Brown and Gail Donnelly Bader are pleased to announce that the nomination period for the Women of Distinction program is open through Friday, February 7, 2020. This year’s Honorees will be celebrated at the 30th Annual Women of Distinction Celebration held on Thursday evening, April 2nd, 2020 at The Commons at Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL.

Each year, some of the region’s brightest, boldest and most influential women have been honored at YWCA of Alton’s Women of Distinction (WOD) celebration in April. Honorees are women who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and achievement in their professional and personal lives. Last year’s honorees included Dana Adams, Edwardsville, Kimberly Baalman-Eberlin, Grafton, Plesetta Clayton, Edwardsville, Yolanda Crochrell, Edwardsville, Amy Golley, Alton, E. Virginia Ilch, Godfrey, Page Selby, Godfrey, Candice Wallace, Godfrey, Megan Williams, Alton, and Sarah Woodman, Godfrey.

YWCA of Alton is requesting the public’s help in soliciting nominations for the 30th Annual Women of Distinction celebration. Nomination packages are available at YWCA of Alton or on the YWCA of Alton website (https://www.altonywca.com/connect-with-us/calendar/). You may request nomination materials by calling 618.465.7774 or by emailing info@altonywca.com. The community, especially members from the Women of Distinction Academy, is urged to nominate women who are making a difference in their communities.

A volunteer panel of judges will select the 2020 honorees from nominations. Honorees will be selected for significant contributions in giving back to the community through time, talent, mentoring and resources, demonstrating a commitment to YWCA mission of eliminating racism and empowering women, working for positive social change that helps improve communities, including advocating for policies and practices, changing attitudes and taking action, and creating programs that positively impact families, including, but not limited to, the areas of health, safety, economic stability or development.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls. All proceeds from the Women of Distinction celebration support YWCA of Alton’s programs to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Ameren Illinois, IlliniCare Health, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Simmons, Hanley and Conroy, a national law firm.?

