ALTON - YWCA of Alton is accepting final registrations for the first Women’s Empowerment Summit on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 11 am to 3 pm. The theme for the summit is “Mastering your Mindset & Finances—EMPOWERED WOMEN EMPOWERING WOMEN.” The Women’s Empowerment Summit provides area women with an opportunity to develop their goals and action steps, and receive support in their achievement. This is an excellent opportunity to learn from area experts and meet other women focusing on building their skillsets.

“One of the most important things the YWCA of Alton can do is support women’s economic empowerment by providing workshops that help women across the life cycle develop the skills they need to build financial security and stability. Participants in Women’s Empowerment Summit will learn how to master their minds through goal planning and life balance and self-care workshops. Participants will also develop financial literacy skills with sessions on budgeting and credit repair, preparing for retirement, protecting your assets, and homeownership readiness presented by women from various financial institutions and agencies.” said Cameo Holland, YWCA President-Elect.

Esteemed speakers include Trish Holmes, Director of Member Services, Riverbend Growth Association, Sherry McCrady, Owner of Luminous Life Coaching, Sheila Goins, Wood River Branch Manager, Midwest Members Credit Union, Karen Wilson, State Farm Agent, Sandy Smith, Assistant Vice President Community Lending, Busey Bank and Mary Hires, Wells Fargo Advisors.

The event is free to the public. Lunch is provided courtesy of two YWCA Women of Distinction and local community leaders-- Representative Monica Bristow, 111th District, and Circuit Judge Sarah Smith Raschen.

Please contact YWCA of Alton, 618.465.7774 to register for this event or check the YWCA of Alton webpage at www.altonywca.com. There is no cost for attendance. However, it is necessary to pre-register if you wish to receive lunch.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Ameren Illinois, IlliniCare Health, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Simmons, Hanley and Conroy, a national law firm.

