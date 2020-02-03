YWCA of Alton is issuing its final call for 2020 Women of Distinction (WOD) nominations. WOD Nominations are due by Friday, February 7, 2020 at 5 pm. Nomination packages are available at YWCA of Alton or on the YWCA of Alton website (https://www.altonywca.com/connect-with-us/calendar/). You may request nomination materials by calling 618.465.7774 or by emailing info@altonywca.com. The community, especially members from the Women of Distinction Academy, is urged to nominate women who are making a difference in their communities.

Thirty years strong, YWCA of Alton provides an opportunity to support and acknowledge remarkable women who honor the YWCA mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice and dignity for all persons through their personal and professional lives. Women of Distinction honorees are a diverse group striving to improve both individual lives, families, and their community through solid, consistent and self-less efforts.

After being honored at the annual Gala Event, honorees become part of the 280 plus member Women of Distinction Academy and continue to be recognized by YWCA.

A volunteer panel of judges will select the 2020 honorees from nominations. Honorees will be selected for significant contributions in giving back to the community through time, talent, mentoring and resources, demonstrating a commitment to YWCA mission, working for positive social change that helps improve communities, including advocating for policies and practices, changing attitudes and taking action, and creating programs that positively impact families, including, but not limited to, the areas of health, safety, economic stability or development.

This year’s Honorees will be celebrated at the 30th Annual Women of Distinction Celebration held on Thursday evening, April 2th, 2020 at The Commons at Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls. All proceeds from the Women of Distinction celebration support YWCA of Alton’s programs to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Ameren Illinois, IlliniCare Health, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Simmons, Hanley and Conroy, a national law firm.?

