ALTON — YWCA OF ALTON ANNOUNCES ANNUAL TRIVIA NIGHT

YWCA of Alton is hosting an annual Trivia Night Fund Raiser on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Spaulding Club (formerly known as the Knights of Columbus), 405 E. 4th St., Alton and is extending an invitation to the community to join this fun filled event. Doors open at 6 pm. Trivia starts promptly at 7 pm.

A table of 8 costs $160. Mulligans will be available for purchase the night of the evening. 50/50 and Basket Raffles will be held during the evening. Round sponsorship opportunities are still available. Cash bar only at the Spaulding Club (no outside alcohol allowed). Soda and water will be provided. Attendees may bring in their own food.

Article continues after sponsor message

Reservations may be made on-line at www.altonywca.com or by calling 618.465.7774.

Funds raised by the Trivia Night are used to support vital YWCA programming benefitting area youth including Girls Circle, Community Tutoring and Child Enrichment, women’s empowerment programs, and racial and social justice programs.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Ameren Illinois, IlliniCare Health, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Simmons, Hanley and Conroy, a national law firm.

More like this: