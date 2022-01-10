ALTON - YWCA is on a mission to empower young women by helping further their education through the Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship program. This scholarship, first awarded in 1991, is named after Mrs. Beckwith to honor her achievements and dedication to the YWCA mission. YWCA Women of Distinction Academy members are the primary sources for these scholarships.

Josephine Marley Beckwith was recognized for her many efforts as a civil rights pioneer, educator, mentor and a community organizer. Mrs. Beckwith believed in the value of volunteering and community involvement. She was especially noted for her efforts to educate and enfranchise all people, particularly through her work with the Alton school system desegregation committee, culminating in the establishment of the first kindergarten for black children in Alton and passage of the bond issue for a new Central Junior High School in 1945.

The JMBFL Scholarship is awarded to two high school senior girls who plan to continue education beyond high school. The young women are selected based on their leadership, volunteerism, community service, and academic achievements with a heavy

emphasis on their activities that support the mission of the YWCA. “We are truly proud of our affiliation with Mrs. Beckwith and genuinely pleased that the Women of Distinction Academy members choose to support future female leaders,” said Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director of the Alton YWCA.

Since 1991, the YWCA has awarded scholarships to young women attending high school in Madison County who demonstrate leadership and a sustained commitment to bettering their community. Two outstanding women will be honored with a $1,000 award this year and previous recipients are eligible for renewal scholarships. Over 98 scholarships (including renewals) have been given out since 1991.

Article continues after sponsor message

Scholarship applications are available at the school’s guidance office. In addition, applications may be obtained at the following sources:

· Website: www.altonywca.com

· YWCA, 304 East Third Street, Alton, IL

· Email: info@metroeastywca.org or msbratton02@gmail.com

Applications must be post-marked no later than February 18, 2022.

YWCA tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls. YWCA is proudly sponsored by BJC Alton Memorial Hospital, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

More like this: