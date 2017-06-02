ALTON - The YWCA of Alton is introducing a new program to get children moving this summer and also understanding the importance of being active and eating healthy foods called YWCA Fit Kids. The weekly program is being offered at the YWCA of Alton to children aged 6 12 years at all skill levels starting the week of June 12 and culminating on August 11.

The YWCA of Alton is aware that physical activity is important for children, as it helps keep them at a healthy weight, preventing many health problems that can come with being overweight, such as diabetes. It is recommended that children exercise an hour a day. With this information in mind, the YWCA of Alton has developed an action packed Olympic themed agenda to keep kids moving and having fun this summer. Whether it’s gaining the confidence that comes from learning a sport or building the positive relationships that lead to good sportsmanship and teamwork, YWCA Fit Kids is about building the whole child, from the inside out.

The 6-9 year old’s camp will start at 2 pm and run through 3:45 pm, Monday thru Friday. The 9 to 12 year old’s camp will run from 4:15 pm to 6 pm, Monday thru Friday. Weekly sessions run $5 per child. The activities will be held in the YWCA gym with qualified instructors.

Depending on the age group, the kids will participate in a variety of physical activities including Ultimate Frisbee, Soccer, Basketball, Blob Tag, Kick the Can, Baseless Baseball, Sharks and Minnows, Yoga, Line Dancing, Square Dancing, Pickle and many more offerings.

Article continues after sponsor message

YWCA Fit Kids will include an opportunity for the kids to get to know other kids in the community and make new friendships during the summer, all while having fun!

For 7 of those 10 weeks, the YWCA has partnered with Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville to offer the opportunity for Senior students to work with the children for a project as well. This will include the fun activities mentioned above, as well as matching/memory type games and incorporated Health Education. Through these games, we are hoping to teach our kids the importance of healthy eating and the mental and other benefits of exercise.

Through the Y’s activities for kids, area youth are cultivating the values, skills and relationships that lead to positive behaviors, better health and educational achievement. Contact the YWCA of Alton for more information or to register for YWCA Fit Kids at 618.465.7774 or at info@altonywca.com.

The YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Co., Inc., Simmons Hanley Conroy, and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

Alton YWCA is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen our community. Alton YWCA is part of an international movement serving over 2 million in the United States and 25 million worldwide. Visit www.altonywca.org or follow us on Facebook (YWCA of Alton)

More like this: