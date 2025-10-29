Our Daily Show Interview! Alton YWCA Trivia Night Set for 11-8!

ALTON - Community members have the chance to support the YWCA’s programs at their upcoming trivia night.

At 7 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2025, at Great Rivers Ascend Hotel in Alton, the YWCA will host a trivia night to raise money for programs like their child enrichment, health and wellness, economic empowerment and advancement, and racial and social justice initiatives. Executive Director Dorothy Hummel noted that the organization works hard to support kids and adults in the Riverbend region.

“We’ve got good things going on,” she said. “We're excited to offer these programs to support the community in new ways or expanded ways from what we’ve had in the past.”

A table of eight costs $200 or you can purchase an individual ticket for $25. In addition to the trivia, which Hummel promises will be “challenging yet fun,” attendees can enjoy a silent auction, raffles, and additional prizes. Participants are encouraged to bring their own food, and there will be a cash bar available. You can purchase tickets online.



All proceeds go back to the YWCA. The YWCA offers several groups and programs, including girls’ and boys’ circles, tutoring, a reading club and additional services to support kids. They also have an afterschool program that is fee-based, but Hummel emphasized that they do as much as they can to offer programs and services at little to no cost.

“In Alton, the poverty rate is 24%,” she explained. “There’s a group of kids that don’t have access or have limited access to resources. They have tutoring needs. They have social/emotional learning needs. Coming to a space where you’re made to feel like you belong and you’re welcome and you’re going to possibly receive some sort of supportive environment to deal with maybe some tough things in life — it just really makes us happy to be able to do that.”

Hummel expressed gratitude for the “outstanding and dedicated staff” who work hard to help community members every day. She noted that, thanks to these staff members and donors who keep their building running, they were even able to offer programs during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It's a good example of how we go to the nth degree to serve our community,” she shared.

The YWCA’s biggest fundraiser of the year is their Women of Distinction gala, where they spotlight ten deserving women in the Riverbend region who are working to give back. The trivia fundraiser is a close second, and Hummel can’t wait to celebrate the work they do with the community they do it for. She shared that they ultimately work hard to support kids, adults and families.

“Increasing their self-esteem and believing that they have a bright future is something that’s really important to us, something we strive for in every single program we operate,” she added.

For more information about the local YWCA, including how to access services or how to support them, visit their official website at YWCASWIL.org. To buy your tickets for the YWCA trivia night on Nov. 8, 2025, or to learn more about how to become a sponsor, click here.

