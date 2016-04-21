ALTON - The YWCA USA is on a mission to protect families with its Free Shred Day for Identity Protection and the local branch is participating.

PNC Bank and the Alton YWCA are celebrating the launch of Money Smart Week with a Free Shred Day at the Alton YWCA from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday. PNC Bank is sponsoring a shred truck that will be located on the Alton YWCA E parking lot. Those wanting to participate should enter from 4th Street and George.

"This is a great opportunity to eliminate old documents with sensitive personal information," said Andrea Lamer, executive director of the YWCA. "We encourage all residents of Alton, Godfrey and surrounding communities to take advantage of this free service. People will be attended in order of arrival."

Laurie Peterson, a spokesperson for PNC Bank, agreed with Lamer.

“Shredding personal documents is an essential component of identity protection," she said. "PNC Bank is proud to be able to offer this service free of charge to Alton residents. We hope there is a great turn-out on Saturday."

“We encourage everyone to come shred with us on Saturday, a little Spring cleaning that includes some savvy identity protection is great way to start the weekend," added Lamer. "We hope to see you at the YWCA."

