ALTON – YWCA Southwestern Illinois is now enrolling children for its 2025 Summer Camp, a dynamic 10-week adventure filled with hands-on learning, creativity, and nonstop summer fun! Running from June 2 through Aug. 8, 2025, the camp offers full-day programming Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with core activities scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Designed for working families and curious kids alike, this summer camp is the perfect blend of enrichment and excitement. Each two-week theme gives campers the opportunity to dive deep into new worlds and explore big ideas through engaging, age-appropriate activities:

? Weeks 1–2: Space Explorers

? Weeks 3–4: Dino Mania

? Weeks 5–6: Artistry Adventures

? Weeks 7–8: STEM-tastic

? Weeks 9–10: Around the World in 10 Days

Campers will participate in daily STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) activities, Social Emotional Learning, and experience enriching visits from special guests and community partners. This year’s exciting lineup includes:

? RiverBend Astronomy Club

? Sierra Club – Piasa Palisades Group

? SIUE STEM Center Planetarium

? Madison County CAREEES Program

? Dance with Mr. Dominique – ABK Dance Program

? Financial Literacy with First Mid Bank

? FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Team

? … and more to be announced!

Families can count on nutritious meals and snacks, outdoor play, group games, creative projects, and a warm, inclusive environment that supports growth, friendship, and fun.

“We’re thrilled to welcome campers back for another amazing summer,” said Mallory Jones, YWCA Child Enrichment Program Director. “I absolutely love seeing kids light up with joy as they learn and grow through hands-on experiences. With support from our incredible community partners, this summer promises to be one of our best yet!”

Part-time and full-time options are available, and YWCA accepts Brightpoint and DCFS Community Collaborations funding to help families access care.

Camp Locations:

? YWCA Roxana – 400 S Central Ave, Roxana, IL 62084

? YWCA Alton – 304 E 3rd Street, Alton, IL 62002

Enrollment is open now—but space is limited! Secure your child’s spot today by contacting cedirector@ywcaswil.org or calling 618-465-7774.

