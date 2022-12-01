ALTON - YWCA Southwestern Illinois is pleased to announce the 2023 Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader (JMBFL) Scholarship applications are available. The scholarship is open to senior girls attending high schools located in Madison County. YWCA, primarily through support from the Women of Distinction Academy, offers $1,000 renewable scholarships to deserving young women in honor of Josephine Marley Beckwith, Woman of Distinction class of 2002. “The JMBFL scholarship is a passport to help the selected recipient enhance her opportunity to become tomorrow’s leader,” said Erica Bratton, YWCA Board Member and JMBFL Scholarship Committee Chair.

JMBFL applications are available at YWCA, 304 E. Third St., Alton by calling 618.465.7774, at www.altonywca.com or at your local guidance counselor’s offices. The JMBFL Scholarship is unique as the Committee is looking for well-rounded students who are actively involved in their school and community. These female leaders are passionate and service-oriented, and demonstrate a sustained commitment to bettering their community. They have the ambition to change something in the world for the better.

The young women selected will be introduced along with the 2023 Women of Distinction honorees at the Women of Distinction reception on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 6:00 pm at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton.

Established in 1918, YWCA Southwestern Illinois is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA Southwestern Illinois is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.?

