ALTON - YWCA is pleased to announce the 2022 Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader (JMBFL) Scholars: Guadalupe Calixto, Bethalto, and Renee Raglin, Alton. Guadalupe currently attends Civic Memorial High School and intends to major in biochemistry. Renee Raglin is from Alton High will be majoring in sports medicine. In addition, Samantha Evanoff, Troy, Taryn Geiger, Bethalto, Ashlyn Green, Alton, and Tristan Johnson, Hardin were approved for renewal scholarships.

YWCA, with strong support from the Women of Distinction Academy, is able to offer $1,000 renewable scholarships to deserving young women in honor of Josephine Marley Beckwith, Woman of Distinction class of 2002. “This year's Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders’ scholarship recipients are empowered young ladies; an excellent representation of future business leaders and YWCA's Women of Distinction Academy.” said Erica Bratton, YWCA Board Member and JMBFL Scholarship Chair. As required as part of their renewal scholarships, all women complete community service while maintaining academic excellence during their undergraduate studies.

Samantha Evanoff is majoring in Philosophy, Neuroscience and Psychology (PNP) at Washington University with the intention to become a trauma doctor. Samantha volunteers her time in the Ability WashU program, informing the community about disability issues, evaluating buildings at WashU for accessibility, and advocating for inclusion of disabled persons everywhere.

Taryn Geiger is majoring in psychology attending University of Alabama, aspiring to attend medical school upon graduation. She is the Director of the Greek Xanax Taskforce, an organization that allows for authentic conversation and mentoring regarding the use of Xanax on campus. She is Co-director of the Beat Auburn Beat Hunger, a food drive fighting hunger in west Alabama.

Ashlyn Green is a Broadcast Journalism major at University of Missouri Columbia and plans on being a news anchor upon graduation. Ashlyn works with younger students in a faith leadership program titled Student Mobilization and connects these young women with mentors on campus.

Tristan Johnson attends University of South Carolina majoring in political science and envisions running for public office one day. Tristan leads YIMPACT, which helps facilitate service and philanthropy events that help on local, national and international levels. She is also active in the League of Women Voters providing outreach for voter registration, advocacy, and poll watching.

These new recipients will be introduced along with the 2022 Women of Distinction honorees at a reception on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 6:00 pm at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton. For more information about this year’s Women of Distinction Event, please contact YWCA at 618.465.7774 or check out www.altonywca.com.

YWCA Southwestern Illinois is proudly sponsored by Alton Memorial BJC Healthcare, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.?

