ALTON - With a special grant from Illinois American Water, YWCA is offering a free Diverstory For Educators session from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at the YWCA. In 2021, YWCA created the Diverstory program to support racial healing and build a bridge towards a more racially equitable community. Through story time programs, we engaged children and their families in building understanding and appreciation for people of all races.

Diverstory program involves reading and discussing stories that recognize, celebrate and protect diversity. With the interactive workshop, classroom guest readers and ongoing individualized teacher support, Diverstory for Educators helps educators understand the importance of including books written by and about black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) in their daily classroom lessons.

This year YWCA is expanding the Diverstory program to include educators and their students too. YWCA hopes to support teachers in presenting books and facilitating conversations about diversity and inclusion, specifically race and racism. YWCA is asking teachers to set aside time to join us in this work toward healing racial division and eliminating racism. Our goal is to empower educators to choose books that include BIPOC characters for classroom lessons all school year and facilitate race-conscious conversations with their students that encourage respect and appreciation of all people, especially BIPOC.

The Diverstory for Educators event will be facilitated by Becky Cowart, Alton resident with degrees in Sociology and Early Childhood Education, and multiple years teaching experience and Candice Wallace, Godfrey resident, YWCA Woman of Distinction, YWCA Community Tutoring Facilitator and 3rd grade teacher in the Alton School District.

There will be delicious snacks and each attendee will choose 8-10 FREE new diverse picture books to infuse your current lessons with even more diversity! We will have a Zoom link option for those unable to attend in person on Tuesday, May 17 at 430 pm at YWCA. To register for the Diverstory for Educators Session, please use this link http://tiny.cc/diverstory or you may register for the event by calling YWCA at 618.465.7774 or emailing us at info@ywcaswil.org.

Established in 1918, the YWCA tailors programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls. YWCA is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., First Light Home Care, and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

