ALTON – YWCA proudly announces the 2025 Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader (JMBFL) Scholars: Elizabeth Blackmon and Cameron Conwell. Elizabeth, a standout student at Alton High School, plans to major in computer science and/or mechanical engineering, while Cameron, another exceptional student from Alton High School, aims to pursue a major in Biology with a Pre-Med direction.

In addition to these remarkable scholars, the following students have qualified for renewal scholarships: Jada Bruce (Alton), Guadalupe Calixto (Bethalto), Isabella Hall (Alton), Samantha Kulish (East Alton), and Emma Smith (Bethalto). These young women have demonstrated ongoing academic excellence and commitment to leadership, earning them continued support through the Josephine Marley Beckwith Scholarship.

YWCA awards $1,000 renewable scholarships to deserving young women, honoring the legacy of Mrs. Josephine Marley Beckwith, a Woman of Distinction in the Class of 2002. These scholarships empower young women to pursue education and equality, reflecting Mrs. Beckwith's dedication to both. Established in 1991, the Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship supports high school senior girls, emphasizing leadership, volunteerism, and academic achievements aligned with the YWCA's mission.

Dr. Wendy Adams, Co-Chair of the JMBFL Scholarship Committee, expressed admiration for the exceptional applications received, highlighting the recipients' commitment to learning and community service. "We are inspired by the dedication and passion these students have shown in their applications and look forward to seeing the tremendous impact they will make in their fields and communities," said Dr. Adams.

Dr. Dorothy Mosby, Co-Chair of the Scholarship Committee and a member of the YWCA Board, expressed her enthusiasm about the ongoing impact of the Joseph Marley Beckwith Future Leadership Scholarship. “This scholarship continues to open doors for students, giving them the valuable opportunity to pursue their educational goals and shape their futures,” she shared. “We are proud and excited to welcome the two newest recipients into the growing community of scholars who are carrying forward Joseph Marley Beckwith’s legacy of leadership, resilience, and excellence.”

These outstanding scholars were recognized at the Women of Distinction Gala on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the Lewis and Clark Commons in Godfrey.

YWCA Southwestern Illinois extends its gratitude to its sponsors: Rhonda Cox, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

Support the Future Leaders of Tomorrow

YWCA is still accepting donations to support the Josephine Marley Beckwith Scholarship Fund. Contributions ensure that future generations of young women can access higher education and continue to serve their communities as leaders and changemakers. To donate and make a difference in the lives of these extraordinary scholars, please visit https://bit.ly/ywca-jmbfl-donate or contact YWCA at 618.465.7774 for more information.

