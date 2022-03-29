ALTON – The YWCA Of Southwestern Illinois is pleased to announce the 2022 Women of Distinction honorees: Vernetta Caffey, Robin Carlton, Catherine Coffman, Terrien Fennoy, Debra Frakes, Staci Herron, Nancy Johnson, LaTasha LeFlore Porter, Nancy Orrill, and Faye Taylor.

Lisa Brown, Women of Distinction Co-Chair said: “YWCA presents Women of Distinction awards to women who serve as outstanding role models for others in their community, who have shown strong achievement in their work and personal lives, and who have given back in the spirit of the advancement of other women. The 2022 honorees embody our mission to empower women and eliminate racism and are trailblazers in their professions, pathfinders for social justice, and bring forth key issues facing women and girls in the Southwestern.”

YWCA Board of Directors and the staff are grateful to all persons who submitted the nominations and to the selection committee for their efforts in choosing the 2022 Women of Distinction.

Sponsorship and advertisement opportunities are still available. Businesses wishing to support the event should contact YWCA Executive Director, Dorothy Hummel at 618-465-7774.

A gala event honoring the 2022 Women of Distinction will be held Thursday, April 28 at Julia’s Banquet Center, East Gate Plaza, East Alton. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., with the event starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person or $520 per table of eight. Reservations can be made online at www.altonywca.com, or by calling YWCA at (618) 465-7774.

YWCA Southwestern Illinois is proudly sponsored by Alton Memorial BJC Healthcare, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

Visit www.altonywca.com for additional information about the event.

