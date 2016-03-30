ALTON — The YWCA of Alton is proud to announce the 2016 Women of Distinction honorees.

Elaine Kane, Sandy Smith, Tawyna Hooper, Val Harris, Karen Cooper, Kris Fulkerson, Diana Williams, Minnie Johnson, Sharon Pratt, Dr. Stephanie Monroe and Elizabeth Parker.

The honorees were selected based on the YWCA mission of empowering women, eliminating racism, promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. “

It is a privilege to honor these women who are instrumental in the continued development of our community, “states Debra Ross,” chair of the 2016 Women of Distinction event.

To recognize and celebrate the achievements of these Women of Distinction, the YWCA is hosting an evening event May 5, 2016, at the Commons of Lewis & Clark Community College.

Event begins at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30) Dinner reservations are $60 per person or $480 for a table of eight.

Reservations are available in person at the Alton YWCA located at 304 East 3RD Street, by phone (618) 465-7774 or online at www.altonywca.com,.

For additional information regarding this exciting event, visit www.altonywca.com!

