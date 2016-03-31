ALTON – As students across the area begin to make college and career plans for after high school graduation this spring, the YWCA of Alton today announced that two high school students and two college students have been selected to receive the 2016 Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader [JMBFL] Scholarship.

Since 1991, the YWCA of Alton has awarded postsecondary scholarships to high school senior women students in the YWCA’s service area. Winners are selected based on their commitment to improving their local community and activities that reflect the mission of the YWCA. To find out more about the JMBFL Scholarship visit our website at www.altonywca.com

“The insight and dedication to community service demonstrated by these talented young scholars is truly amazing”, says Ellar Duff, facilitator of the JMBFL Scholarship Panel.

This year’s Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader Scholarship winners are:

Katelyn Toigo, Jersey Community High School plans to major in Zoology with a minor in Geography & environmental science.

Bailee Warsing Granite City High School plans to major in biochemistry and biotechnology.

Mallory Stimac a 2012 JMBFL recipient will be enter her senior year at the University of Illinois, Urbana/Champaign with a major in Molecular and Cellular Biology with a minor in Chemistry.

Taylor Tarter, a 2015 JMBFL recipient is completing her first year at Missouri University of Science and Technology in the Engineering Program.

The YWCA of Alton, established in 1918, is part of the largest and oldest women’s organizations in the world. For more information, visit the YWCA of Alton at 304 E. 3rd St., Alton, IL; telephone (618) 465-7774; e-mail info@altonywca.com or online at www.altonywca.com

