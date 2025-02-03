ALTON – With local elections fast approaching, YWCA Southwestern Illinois and the Alton Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) invite the community to an evening of conversation and civic engagement at “Coffee with the Candidates,” taking place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at the YWCA (304 E. Third St., Alton).

This casual meet-and-greet event offers voters a unique opportunity to speak one-on-one with candidates running for office in the City of Alton and the Village of Godfrey. Candidates for mayor, alderman, and board of trustees have all been invited to attend, making this an excellent chance for community members to get to know those seeking to represent them.

Madison County Clerk Linda Andreas will also be present to provide essential election information, including details on early voting (starting February 20), vote-by-mail options, polling places, and more. Clerk Andreas will also demonstrate how to navigate the MadisonVotes.com website and discuss the Student Ambassador Program, which empowers young people to engage in the democratic process.

With voter turnout in local elections at historically low levels, YWCA and NCNW remain committed to educating and empowering the community. “Every election matters, and we want to ensure that voters have access to the information they need to make informed decisions,” said Dorothy Hummel, YWCA Executive Director.

The event will feature:

- Complimentary coffee and a welcoming space to encourage open discussions.

- Candidates stationed in separate areas to allow for meaningful one-on-one conversations.

- Seating areas for attendees to engage comfortably with candidates.

Both YWCA and NCNW have long championed civic engagement and Get Out the Vote initiatives, believing that an informed and active electorate is key to a thriving community.

Don’t miss this chance to meet the candidates, ask questions, and get prepared for Election Day on Tuesday, April 1.

For more information, contact YWCA at 618-465-7774 or email us at info@ywcaswil.org.

YWCA is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm, and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

