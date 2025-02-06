ALTON — YWCA Southwestern Illinois and the Alton Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) invite all voters in the Alton School District to attend a School Board Candidates’ Forum on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at 7 p.m. in the YWCA Gym, located at 304 E. Third St., Alton, IL.

With six candidates vying for four four-year seats on the Board of Education in the April 1 election, this forum offers voters a vital opportunity to hear directly from those seeking to shape the future of local education. The candidates are Jack Cox, Jr., Tiana Gipson, Jason Harrison, Barry Macias, Christina Milien, and Aline Russell.

The event will begin with each candidate providing a brief introduction, followed by a structured Q&A session using prepared questions. If time allows, audience members will have the chance to submit questions.

"School board elections directly impact our children’s education and the future of our community," said Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director, YWCA Southwestern Illinois. "This forum ensures voters have the opportunity to hear from candidates, ask questions, and make informed decisions. Every voice matters, and every vote counts."

School board elections play a crucial role in shaping policies that affect students, teachers, and families. This forum gives voters the opportunity to engage with candidates, ask questions, and make informed decisions at the ballot box.

The forum is free and open to all District 11 voters. Community members with mobility concerns are encouraged to park in the YWCA lot on George St., while others should utilize nearby street parking. For questions, contact YWCA at 618-465-7774 or email info@ywcaswil.org.

This event is part of YWCA’s Get Out the Vote Initiative, which aims to empower community members through civic engagement. Both YWCA and NCNW do not endorse any candidate for public office.

