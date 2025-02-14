ALTON - YWCA Southwestern Illinois and the Alton Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) invite all community members to two upcoming Voter Education Events. These forums will provide an opportunity for voters to engage with candidates ahead of the April 1 election.

The Coffee with the Candidates & Madison County Clerk event will take place on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 6 p.m. in the YWCA Lobby and Levis Room (304 E. Third St., Alton, IL). Voters will have the chance to meet one on one with Madison County Clerk Linda Andreas and all candidates for key City of Alton races, including Mayor, City Clerk, City Treasurer, and Alderman. Clerk Andreas will also share important voter information on early voting, vote by mail, registration, polling places, and the MadisonVotes.com website. Additionally, she will provide details on the Student Ambassador Program for youth interested in civic engagement.

On Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 7 p.m., YWCA and NCNW will host an Alton School Board Candidate Forum in the YWCA Gym. Six candidates are vying for four four-year seats on the Board of Education in the upcoming election: Jack Cox, Jr., Tiana Gipson, Jason Harrison, Barry Macias, Christina Milien, and Aline Russell.

This forum will allow voters to hear directly from the candidates, with each providing an introduction followed by a structured Q&A session with prepared questions. If time allows, audience members will have the opportunity to submit questions.

“Local elections directly impact our schools, neighborhoods, and daily lives,” said Tanjela Johnson, President of the Alton Section NCNW. “An informed community is an empowered community. We encourage everyone to attend these events, meet the candidates, and be active participants in our democracy.”

Both events are free and open to the public. Community members with mobility concerns are encouraged to park in the YWCA lot on George St., while others should use nearby street parking. For more information, contact YWCA at 618-465-7774 or email info@ywcaswil.org.

These events are part of YWCA’s Get Out the Vote Initiative, which promotes civic engagement and voter education. YWCA and NCNW do not endorse any candidate for public office.

YWCA is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Co., Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Simmons Hanly Conroy law firm.

