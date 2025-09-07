ALTON – In conjunction with Hayner Library and the Jacoby Arts Center, YouthBuild/AmeriCorps students from Lewis and Clark Community College’s Adult Education program built and delivered new Little Art and Book Libraries to the Jacoby Arts Center on Aug. 29, 2025.



Each library was designed and hand-painted by local artists. Students built a total of five Little Libraries, with the others going to Alton Boys and Girls Club, Olin Park, Milton Schoolhouse and Alton City Hall.



Pictured are Justin McBride, Max Fickle, Kevin Slack III, Cody Revelle, Max Bertschi, Aaden Curry, Myles Fickle, Dallas Hornsey, Colton Kennedy, Daymon Kirk, Rickie Price, Hunter Rezabek, Kaden Thompson, Logan Vogt, Kristopher Williamson, Leif Zarger, Hayner Library Reference Services Manager and Jacoby Arts Center Board Member Johanna Schultis, Jacoby Arts Center Community Development Director Rachel Lappin and Jacoby Arts Center volunteer Casey Buss.

