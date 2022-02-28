ALTON - The recent Black History Tour, sponsored by Be A Bridge and Executive Director Marqueta Goins, visited several important historic sites and left quite an impression on the youth who attended.

Goins said the teens in the Youth Like You program started the day early and literally soaked up the information and the stories that happened where they stood.

"Black History and its impacts are so much closer than we think," she said. "Some of our youth were even descendants of the people we learned about! We ended the day with games, food, and a fun time together."

The tour included information about Elijah P. Lovejoy, the abolitionist newspaper owner of the Alton Observer, who died defending his press, Rocky Fork Church in Godfrey, information about Erasmus Green, founder and co-pastor of Rocky Fork Church, and information about Priscilla Baltimore, known as the "Moses of the West," who help organize the Underground Rail System in Southwest Illinois.

Marqueta Goins thanked a bunch of people for the beautiful day:

Pastor Gregory Harrison for helping us put our tour together.

Rich Edwards for opening Rocky Fork and sharing his story with the group.

Alton Mayor David Goins for spending the morning with the youth.

Jacob Beard for capturing the day.

Debbie Bradley for cooking a delicious meal for the group. Lauren Mizel for making the beautiful cakes.

"Also, thanks to those who donated to help make this day such a success! Marqueta said.

