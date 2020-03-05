ALTON – A youth was struck by a car while crossing the street at College Avenue near CVS in Alton on Wednesday afternoon.

Thankfully, the youth appeared to not be seriously hurt. The person was transported to a local hospital for observation, Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Eichen said.

The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded quickly and handled the scene on Wednesday.

 