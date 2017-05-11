Youth in care and Alumni met with Illinois General Assembly members to learn about state government Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – Yesterday, in observance of National Foster Care Month, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), Foster Care Alumni of America – Illinois Chapter, the Illinois Statewide Youth Advisory Board and Be Strong Families kicked off Illinois Youth in Care & Alumni Legislative Shadow Day at the State Capitol on Wednesday, May 10. Illinois Shadow Day 2017 paired approximately 60 youth in care and alumni from across the state with members of the Illinois General Assembly. Article continues after sponsor message Throughout the day, youth gained insight on how state government operates and what it takes to be a state legislator. The Illinois Legislative Shadow Day is modeled after the annual Congressional Foster Youth Shadow Experience held in Washington, D.C. each May. Youth participating were from all around the state. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending