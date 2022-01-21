SPRINGFIELD– The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) today announced that 20 Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grants have been awarded from the fall 2021 application period. A total of $16,737.57 will be distributed.

The 7th grade class of Carriel Junior High School in O’Fallon has been awarded $1,000.00 from the grant for their pollinator garden project. Other pollinator and butterfly garden projects in surrounding local counties have also been awarded grant funding.

“The Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program provides children and educators with an opportunity to increase the use of native plants in Illinois landscapes while benefitting wildlife species,” said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan. “By participating in these projects, students learn that their efforts can make a positive difference in the world, and they gain experience in problem-based learning by planning, developing and maintaining the habitat.”

The Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program supports the development or enhancement of wildlife habitat on the school grounds or other public places. Funding is provided through donations to the ICF. The Jadel Youth Fund and the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Foundation are the major sponsors for the program.

More than $346,000 in Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant funding has been distributed since the program’s inception.

“We want school children to learn about nature through hands-on experiences,” Callahan said. “It is our goal to have Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program projects developed in every county of the state and eventually at every school. So far, we have supported projects in 86 of Illinois’ counties.”

Applications will be accepted soon for the next round of the Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant Program, with an application deadline of Nov. 30, 2022.

Visit https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/education/Pages/GrantsSHAG.aspx to access the application form and related information or call 217-524-4126 or email dnr.teachkids@illinois.gov.

The latest Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grants awarded are:

St. Clair County

Carriel Junior High School, O’Fallon. Grade: 7. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00

Article continues after sponsor message

Monroe County

Waterloo Junior High School, Waterloo. Grades: 6-8. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $928.23

Clinton County

Bartelso Elementary School, Bartelso. Grades: 5-8. Project: butterfly garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00

Sangamon County

A-C Central High School, Ashland. Grades: 9-12. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $727.95

Champaign County

Academy High, Champaign. Grade: 12. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $532.86

Broadmeadow Elementary School, Rantoul. Grades: K-5. Project: pollinator garden and trees habitat. Grant Award: $997.40

Cook County

Drummond Magnet Montessori School, Chicago. Grades: K-8. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00

Finkl Academy, Chicago. Grades: preK-8. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $990.74.

Hamlin Upper Grade Center, Alsip. Grades: 6-8. Project: butterfly garden. Grant Award: $999.09

Josiah L. Pickard School, Chicago. Grades: K-4. Project: butterfly garden and pollinator garden. Grant Award: $496.75

Prairie Elementary School, Orland Park. Grades: K-2. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00

Reinberg Elementary School, Chicago. Grades: preK-8. Project: butterfly garden. Grant Award: $547.60

Carl Sandburg High School, Orland Park. Grades: 9-12. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $984.00

Sherman School of Excellence, Chicago. Grades: preK-8. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $566.98

Du Page County

Hinsdale Central High School, Hinsdale. Grades: 9-12. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $442.96

Fayette County

St. Elmo High School, St. Elmo. Grades: 7-12. Project: butterfly garden. Grant Award: $931.33

Macon County

Prairie Flower Montessori School, Decatur. Grades: preK-3. Project: wetland habitat. Grant Award: $973.00

Peoria County

Oak Grove School District 68, Bartonville. Grades: 6-8. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00

Perry County

Tamaroa Grade School, Tamaroa. Grades: K-8. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00

Woodford County

MudPie University, Germantown Hills. Grades: preK. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $618.68

More like this: