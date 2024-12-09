GODFREY – The annual Freer Auto Body Cookies and Cocoa event, a cherished local tradition, took on added significance this year as area students contributed their efforts to support the Community Christmas campaign.

The Cookies and Coca event took place this past Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, and aims to ensure that every child in the region experiences the joy of the holiday season.

Kamryn and Vincent Hollinger, children of Bret and Jamie Hollinger, along with Nora, Abigail, and Charlie Murray, children of Tim and Marisa Murray, sold homemade bracelets and raised additional funds through a yard sale to benefit the Cookies and Cocoa initiative. The children came with an abundance of toys to the Cookies and Cocoa event for Community Christmas.

Their contributions align with the broader goals of Community Christmas, which supports various agencies during the holiday season.

Margaret Freer of Freer Auto Body expressed her admiration for the children’s initiative, stating, “They set an example for others and their parents are teaching them to give at an early age. What a gift that is to the children.”

The Cookies and Cocoa event not only fosters community spirit, but also emphasizes the importance of teaching young people about generosity and giving back to those in need.

