Celebrate Cougar Nation: SIUE Homecoming & Family Weekend invites you and your family to an unforgettable weekend from October 4-6, filled with memorable events and activities. This event is designed for community members, alumni, and students. Highlights include COUGARFEST with live music by Dr. Zhivegas, a Homecoming Run, a pancake breakfast, a Cougar Fan Zone, and a men’s soccer game featuring a halftime fireworks display. Check out their website for more details and a full listing of events.

Raging River's Haunted Trail is your chance to step into the cursed graveyard of the old dynamite factory and face your fears. Mutants, monsters, and mayhem await you every Friday and Saturday throughout October. The experience includes a 30-40 minute trail hike through the darkest of woods with dozens of scare zones, and on-site food options. Visit their website for more information.

SIUE COUGARFEST - Rock the Quad! kicks off the Celebrate Cougar Nation: SIUE Homecoming and Family Weekend with its grand return. Join the party at Stratton Quad starting at 7 p.m. for live music from Dr. Zhivegas, a variety of food trucks, and family fun. This event is free for all to attend, and registration is strongly encouraged. Enjoy free parking on the SIUE Campus.

A Bankside Repertory Theatre Production: The Dumb Waiter by Harold Pinter is presented by the Principia College Department of Theatre & Dance from October 2-5 at Davis Theatre. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m., offering an engaging theatrical experience. Tickets are available at the door with prices set for students and general admission. For more details, visit their website.

The Land of Goshen Community Market returns for its 28th season, welcoming visitors every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on St. Louis Street in downtown Edwardsville. Explore a vibrant array of favorite vendors alongside new additions, offering fresh produce, beautiful cut flowers, baked goods, eggs, meats, unique art, and more. The market also features live music, family activities, and an initiative with Good Dirt Composting Collective.

Jersey County Historical Society Apple Festival invites you to their 33rd annual celebration on Saturday, October 5, 2024, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The festival features live music, crafters and vendors, activities for kids, historical tours, and more! Enjoy food and drink options throughout the day while experiencing the rich history and community spirit. Visit their website for more information.

SIUE Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run & Pancake Breakfast is part of Celebrate Cougar Nation: SIUE Homecoming and Family Weekend. The ninth annual run offers both in-person and virtual options, with proceeds supporting the SIUE Alumni Association Scholarship and Programs. Enjoy a complimentary pancake breakfast post-run and stay for additional family activities. Community members, students, and alumni are encouraged to participate.

Vintage Voices Cemetery Walking Tours are back in the Alton Cemetery on October 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2024. Tours leave the cemetery gate every 15-20 minutes between noon and 2:30 pm. Produced by volunteers, these tours bring the history of Alton to life, offering an important cultural experience. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the stories of the past.

SIUE Cougar Fan Zone Featuring the NPHC Yard Show is the place to be before the men's soccer game! Enjoy giveaways, food trucks, and the Family Fun Zone with inflatables and activities for little Cougars. The NPHC Yard Show hosted by DJ Phat Mack is a highlight not to be missed. Stay to cheer on the SIUE Men's Soccer team and enjoy a halftime fireworks display. Registration is encouraged.

Owlz Band will perform at Alton VFW Post 1308 from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 5. This event is open to the public and promises a night of great music and community fun. For more information, visit their website.

October Movie Night at FLOCK: The Nightmare Before Christmas invites the community to their final movie night of the season on Saturday. Enjoy The Nightmare Before Christmas starting at 7:30 PM. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for a fun outdoor movie experience. Food trucks and the bar will be open, with no outside food or drinks allowed. Join FLOCK for a starry night of entertainment.

Coffee & Donuts at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City welcomes the community on the first Sunday of each month after the 8:30 a.m. Mass service. It's a wonderful opportunity for fellowship and connection. All are welcome to join and experience the warmth of the community. For updates, follow them on Facebook.

Vintage Voices Non-walking Performance offers a unique indoor experience at St. Mary's Middle School on October 6th at 5:00 pm. This event brings Alton's history to life through performances by dedicated volunteers. It's an important cultural event that celebrates the stories and people of the past. Don't miss this enlightening experience.

Events on Oct. 4, 2024

Join the 2024 Illinois Heartland Library System Library Crawl, hosted by Hayner Public Library District. Uncover over 125 libraries' hidden gems with an IHLS Library Crawl passport. Visit at least five participating libraries for a grand prize chance, and don't forget to share your journey on social media using #IHLSLibraryCrawl2024!

Unleash your inner detective with the Adult Fall Scavenger Hunt. Throughout October, Hayner Library patrons aged eighteen and older can hunt around town and solve word games for a chance to win exciting prizes. Register at Hayner Library and dive into a month of thrilling challenges!

Celebrate the Farm & Home Supply Alton Re-Grand Opening from October 3rd to 6th. Discover the newly remodeled store with giveaways, hot deals, and more. Be part of this special occasion and enjoy everything Farm and Home has to offer!

Discover the magic at the Coco + Oak Reopening NEW LOCATION on October 4th. Immerse yourself in a refreshed space with special offers from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Celebrate this exciting new chapter with them!

Engage young minds with Bite-Size Science, a S.T.E.A.M.-themed program at Hayner Library. On the first Friday of each month, children aged 7-10 can pick up interactive kits to explore science concepts. Reserve a kit today and spark curiosity!

Experience the wonder of Archon 47, the renowned science fiction and fantasy convention from October 4 to 6, 2024. This local event brings together international media guests, artists, and performers for a celebration of imagination in the St. Louis area. Register now for an unforgettable weekend!

Step back in time with Living History Days, a three-day festival in Edwardsville, Illinois. Enjoy concerts, reenactors, vintage baseball, and more from the Madison County Historical Society. Discover the past at this free family-friendly event!

Explore hidden treasures at the Art from the Vault exhibit, showcasing rare artworks from the Madison County History Museum collections. Open through November 15, this exhibit features paintings, sculptures, and more from local artists and historic figures.

Celebrate fall at the Boonie's Farm Fall Festival. Enjoy pumpkins, live music, a corn maze, and more from October 4th to 27th. Join in on Flashlight Nights on Fridays and Saturdays for bonfires and festive fall fun!

Join the excitement of First Friday's Late Night Shopping in Downtown Alton. On the first Friday of October, explore shops with special discounts, refreshments, and giveaways. Collect stamps on your passport for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate!

Rev your engines for Ted's Motorcycle World Bike Night at 3rd Chute in Alton. Celebrate the last bike night of the year with a Catfish Dinner special, Mechanical Bull Riding, and live entertainment. Enjoy responsibly!

Embrace the spooky season at the Haunted Night at the NGRM. On October 4th, enjoy a family-friendly evening with Haunted Dam Tours, Halloween games, and a costume contest at the National Great Rivers Museum. It's a free event for all ages!

Navigate the twists and turns of the Great Godfrey Maze. Open from September 13 to October 27, thrill-seekers can enjoy the haunted maze on Friday and Saturday nights. Don't forget your flashlight for a night of adventure!

Face your fears at R Acres of Terror 2024. Journey into Jersey County's haunted forest, where killer clowns and chainsaw-wielding fiends await. Open Friday and Saturday nights, this is an experience not to be missed!

Explore the ghostly past of Alton with the Alton Hauntings Walking Tour. Discover the town's haunted history on a three-hour tour led by expert guides. Join in from September through early November for a chilling experience!

Enjoy a night of great music with Borderline LIVE at Fast Eddie's Bon Air. Starting at 7 PM, this 21+ event promises an unforgettable evening on the HUGE patio. Bring your ID and enjoy the show!

Dare to enter the Area 66 Haunted School. Discover the secrets of Livingston High School, open Friday and Saturday nights from October 4th to November 2nd. Experience a haunting like no other!

Light up the night with Glow Golf at American Legion Post 199. Join the fun evening of golf under the stars. Reserve your spot now for a night of illuminated excitement!

Celebrate Irish tradition with Blarney Man LIVE at Morrison's Irish Pub. Sing along to Irish songs and enjoy a night of lively entertainment.

Join the Riverbend Dueling Pianos at Bakers & Hale. Every first Friday, bring your song requests for a great time on the patio. Don't miss this entertaining musical showdown!

Dare to explore the McPike Mansion Tours, one of America's most haunted locations. Experience ghostly occurrences on a 1 ½ hour tour, including a visit to the haunted crypt and a dark room session. Tours run Fridays and Saturdays in October!

Events on Oct. 5, 2024

Join the ImpactLife Blood Drive at Holiday Shores Fire Department in Edwardsville on October 5, 2024, where donors can make a difference in their community and receive a voucher for an e-gift card or a donation to area food banks.

Experience the vibrant atmosphere of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season! in Alton on October 5, 2024, showcasing a wide variety of local produce, handmade goods, and live entertainment.

Celebrate the festive season at the Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas Sale in Godfrey on October 5, 2024, where you can find essentials and collectibles while supporting local charities.

Visit the Carlinville Market Days on October 5, 2024, in Carlinville, for a day of shopping and community connection in the historic downtown square.

Immerse yourself in a world of literature at the Edwardsville Book Festival on October 5, 2024, in Edwardsville, featuring regional authors, book sales, fun activities, and more.

Join the Route 66 Main Street Mingle in Virden on October 5, 2024, for an outdoor market experience celebrating the community spirit along the iconic Route 66.

Bring your young adventurers to Knee High Naturalists in Godfrey on October 5, 2024, for a morning of storytelling, art, and outdoor exploration designed for children aged 2.5 to 5 years.

Celebrate the beauty of fall at the Riverbend Flower Farm 3rd Annual Fall Farm Fest in Godfrey on October 5, 2024, where you can pick fresh flowers, shop for pumpkins, and enjoy the scenic farm environment.

Step back in time at Cabin Day in Glen Carbon on October 5, 2024, for a day of live music, demonstrations, and family-friendly activities at the historic Yanda Log Cabin.

Discover the healing power of spirituality at "The Science of God and its power to heal us" in Elsah on October 5, 2024, with a talk by Nikki O'Hagan, CS, exploring a God-centered view of existence.

Get lost in the fun at the Great Godfrey Maze in Godfrey on October 5, 2024, where you can navigate the twists and turns of this exciting fall attraction.

Race in inflatable costumes at the 2024 Great Inflatable Race in Granite City on October 5, 2024, and enjoy a day of fun and competition for all ages.

Explore the spooky delights of the Holiday Fears Market at Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton on October 5, 2024, featuring Halloween-themed vendors, tarot readings, and more.

Join the Edwardsville Garden Club - Planting for Birds & Annual Herb Potluck in Edwardsville on October 5, 2024, for a presentation on creating bird-friendly gardens followed by a delicious potluck.

Get crafty at the Fall Craft Series in Granite City on October 5, 2024, and learn to make bat wing bookmarks while enjoying a creative afternoon.

Enjoy live music with the Ivas John Band at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton on October 5, 2024, for an evening filled with great tunes and good vibes.

Dance the night away with Live Music Vineyards - Billy Peek in Grafton on October 5, 2024, at the Grafton Winery Vineyards for a lively musical performance.

Rev up your engines for the 2nd Annual Cruisin' on the Redline in East Alton on October 5, 2024, showcasing an impressive lineup of cars, raffles, and more.

Experience the high-energy excitement of Live Pro Wrestling in Alton: PWE presents Bittersweet Lockdown 3 on October 5, 2024, with thrilling matches and championship bouts.

Celebrate the harvest season at the Harvest festival in Grafton on October 5, 2024, with a day full of fun activities and festive cheer.

Get your country groove on with Tracy Inman Band at Refinery Bar in Wood River on October 5, 2024, for a night of fantastic music and dancing.

Relive the greatest hits of the '80s with Rock Bottom LIVE in Alton on October 5, 2024, for an electrifying performance at 3rd Chute Bar & Grill.

Events on Oct. 6, 2024

Start your Sunday with a hearty meal at the Pancake Breakfast at St. Peter and Paul in Alton, IL, on October 6, 2024. After attending the 8am or 10am Masses, head to the Sloan Room for a delightful breakfast featuring pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits & gravy, doughnuts, juice, coffee, and milk. Don't miss this community gathering, where a free will offering is appreciated.

For coin enthusiasts, the Fall Coin Show Festival is a must-visit on October 6, 2024, at the American Legion Post 365 in Collinsville, IL. From 9am to 3pm, enjoy free admission and parking, explore a wide array of coins, and participate in door prize offerings at this exciting event organized by the Metro East Coin & Currency Club.

Don't miss the Bethalto Farmers Market on October 6, 2024, in Central Park, Bethalto, IL. As the market season winds down, take advantage of the fresh produce and artisan goods available from local vendors. This charming market runs every Sunday from June through October.

Join the family fun at the 3rd Annual Pumpkin Fest on October 6, 2024, at Heritage Farm in Godfrey, IL. Experience a day filled with pumpkin picking, apple picking, live pumpkin carving demonstrations, and a variety of food trucks and local vendors. Enjoy cider slushies and fall treats while exploring this festive celebration.

Step back in time with the Vintage Voices Guided Walking Tours at the Alton Cemetery on October 6, 2024. From noon until 2:30 p.m., discover the rich history of Alton through carefully crafted performances by actors portraying historical figures. Tickets are available online or at the main gate.

Navigate the twists and turns of the Great Godfrey Maze at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey, IL, on October 6, 2024. Open from 12–6 pm, enjoy this family-friendly attraction, complete with a full concession stand, and dare to experience the haunted maze after dark.

Experience the thrill of Live Pro Wrestling in Alton: PWE Powerhouse on October 6, 2024, at Franklin Lodge in Alton, IL. Catch exciting matches featuring wrestlers like Benjamin Trust and Calvin Coco, with a special start time of 2PM. Tickets are available for purchase.

Join Anchor Co. for a heartfelt gathering at Anchor Co. Worship: Homecoming on October 6, 2024, at Post Commons in Alton, IL. Starting at 7:00 PM, this event offers a warm community atmosphere and a chance to celebrate together. Bring a friend and enjoy the presence of family and community.

We hope this comprehensive guide helps you plan your activities and make the most of the events happening in your area.