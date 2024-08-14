Discover the diverse and exciting array of events happening in the area, from live music and farmers' markets to family-friendly movie nights and thrilling gaming tournaments. For a complete listing of events, visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

Featured

Experience the 28th Season of the The Land of Goshen Community Market! The Land of Goshen Community Market returns for its 28th season, welcoming visitors every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and this time it will be held at L&C's N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville. Visitors can explore a vibrant array of favorite vendors alongside exciting new additions, offering fresh produce, beautiful cut flowers, delicious baked goods, eggs, meats, unique art, and more. Market highlights include live music from local talent, fun and educational activities for children through the Market Sprouts program, and a variety of Goshen Market Merchandise for shoppers. Visitors can also learn about what's in season by checking the seasonal guide. In partnership with Good Dirt Composting Collective, the market offers free food scrap composting for customers, encouraging attendees to bring compostable scraps and learn about the benefits of composting for the community and the environment. Donations to the Goshen Market Foundation and Good Dirt Composting Collective are welcomed and appreciated, aiding in the funding of this initiative and other community projects. Good Dirt Composting Collective aims to enhance local and regional composting efforts by coordinating resources and providing effective food waste management solutions wherever food is consumed.

Events on Aug. 16, 2024

Don't miss out on the excitement of The Gateway Open 2024 at the Gateway Center in Collinsville on August 16, 2024. This 2-day tabletop gaming event will showcase Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar Grand Tournaments!

Head over to the Tractor Supply Co. in Alton from August 16-18, 2024, for the Truckload of Meat- 20 Ribeyes 39.99 event, where you can snag incredible deals on steaks, chicken, seafood, and more.

Join us at The Renaissance X in Alton on August 16, 2024, for The Remedy LIVE and groove the night away with fantastic live music.

Bring the whole family to the Salvation Army Community Center in Alton on August 16, 2024, for a Free Family Indoor Movie Night at Salvation Army. Enjoy a showing of Disney's "Wish" on the big screen, along with free popcorn and additional concessions.

Celebrate the 75th annual homecoming with the Grantfork Fire Department on August 16, 2024, at Grantfork Fire Department 75th Homecoming in Highland. Enjoy all your favorite foods and the Greatest Children’s Parade on 12 acres.

Experience an evening of live Blues music with Cole Allen at the FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar in Alton on August 16, 2024. Don't miss out on the best St. Louis and Chicago style Blues.

Come to the Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton on August 16, 2024, for the Alton Pride Volunteering Meeting and learn how you can help with upcoming events.

Showcase your talents at the Open Mic Night for Trinity's Way on August 16, 2024, hosted at Maeva's Coffee in Alton. All talents are welcome, and there will be a raffle for attendees.

Catch a free performance of Shakespeare’s "The Tempest" by the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival at Edwardsville City Park in Edwardsville on August 16, 2024. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy a night of great food and music at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey on August 16, 2024, with a live performance by Porch Café.

Experience the performance of Borderline at the world-famous Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton on August 16, 2024. This is a 21+ event starting at 7:00 pm.

Get ready to showcase your singing skills at the IKF Season 2 karaoke competition at The Pump House Bar & Grill in Wood River on August 16, 2024. Qualifying rounds start at 9:30 PM.

Join the community at the Once in a Blue Moon House Music Festival and Fundraiser at IMerge Community Center in Alton on August 16, 2024, to support their programming and enjoy a night of fun and music.

Events on Aug. 17, 2024

Experience the vibrant atmosphere of Imagine Hillsboro's Farmers Market, where you can explore locally-grown plants, produce, and handmade specialties every 1st and 3rd Saturday from 9 AM to Noon, and 3rd Wednesday from 4-7 PM at Wood Street in Hillsboro, IL.

Discover the best of local produce and artisanal crafts at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season!, held every Saturday from 8 AM to Noon until October 21st at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street in Alton, IL.

Join us for a thrilling ride at the Cassens & Hawg Pit BBQ Annual River Run, starting at Cassens Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Glen Carbon, IL, and supporting the Children's Miracle Network of Greater St Louis.

Don’t miss the Troy/Edwardsville Shriner's Club BBQ Competition & Festival at the Tri-Township Park District in Troy, IL, featuring a variety of family-friendly activities and delicious BBQ.

Explore the unique offerings at Market Days, hosted by Country Vibes Vendors and More, every Saturday through September 7 at 511 N Washington Street in Bunker Hill, IL.

Bring your little ones for some creative fun at the Messy Play Day (Morning Session) at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, where children aged 18 months to 5 years can enjoy a variety of sensory-based activities on August 17th.

Article continues after sponsor message

Join us for Saturday Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers at SMRLD 2001 Delmar Ave in Granite City, IL, on August 17th for stories, songs, and fun playtime starting at 10 AM.

Learn the basics of yarn crafts at All Wound Up, hosted by the Johnson Road Branch in Granite City, IL, on August 17th from 11 AM to 1 PM, where you can try your hand at knitting for beginners.

Experience the excitement of high-speed bicycle races at the Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival on August 17th in downtown Edwardsville, IL, featuring free kids races, food, live music, and more.

Indulge in a nerdy shopping spree at the Nerd Market at The Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton, IL, on August 17th, with a variety of vendors offering art inspired by video games, fantasy, and more.

Join the fun at the Messy Play Day (Afternoon Session) at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, on August 17th for an afternoon of sensory-based activities for young children.

Teen gamers in grades 7-12 are invited to Nintendo Switch sessions every Saturday from 1-4 PM at the Teen Room, 2001 Delmar Ave in Granite City, IL.

Enjoy a day of fun for everyone at the FAMILY & FRIENDS PICNIC at ALTON MOOSE LODGE 951 in Godfrey, IL, on August 17th, with inflatables for kids, food, beverages, and live music by Tommy & The Tunez.

Rock out at the Rock The Dock with Haulin' Oats & Dr. Zhivegas at The Loading Dock in Grafton, IL, on August 17th, featuring live music from 1-10 PM.

Travel back to the Prohibition era with the Alton Odyssey Prohibition Tour 2024 on August 17th, celebrating the end of prohibition with cocktails and historic tales in Alton, IL.

Relax with live music by Rogers & Nienhaus at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL, on August 17th.

Cheer on your favorite team at Confluence Crush vs Vette City on August 17th at the Gateway Center in Collinsville, IL, with doors opening at 5 PM and the first whistle at 6 PM.

Enjoy a night of feel-good music at the Harbor Music Hometown Sounds Concert Series on August 17th at Herald Square in Collinsville, IL, featuring performances by Tele-Starr and Little Victory.

Sing along with the Dueling Pianos in Maryville's Firemen's Park on August 17th from 7:00-8:30 PM, featuring Charlie Brockus and Ian Taul in Maryville, IL.

Join the community for Movie Nights at James Killion Park in Alton, IL, bringing families and neighbors together for a fun movie experience on August 17th.

Events on Aug. 18, 2024

The community is invited to the Pancake Breakfast event, held every third Sunday from 9 AM to 12 PM at VFW Post 1308 in Alton, IL. Support VFW Post 1308 and Scout Troop 1 while enjoying a selection of pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, and orange juice, all for $10 per plate. This event is open to the public.

Join the local community at the Bethalto Farmers Market every Sunday from June 9 through October 13 at Bethalto Central Park in Bethalto, IL. For more information, visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/BethaltoFarmersAndArtisansMarket.

Celebrate the 32nd Anniversary of the D.A.R.E. Car Show at Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, IL. Enjoy food trucks, a variety of events, and entertainment starting at 12 PM, with all proceeds supporting the local D.A.R.E. program. Vehicle registration begins at 8:30 AM.

Support fellow bikers by joining the Bikers Helping Bikers Poker Run for Bones Parker at Hawg Pit BBQ in Grafton, IL. Sign-up starts at 11 AM.

Enjoy live music by Scott & Karl at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL. Relax with great music and a beautiful atmosphere.

Experience the sounds of the Skylark Brothers at the Vineyards Music event at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL. Enjoy a delightful musical performance.

The Tempest will be performed at Bellevue Park in Belleville, IL, as part of a free outdoor tour to 24 parks in Missouri and Illinois. Directed by Tom Ridgely, this larger-than-life presentation of Shakespeare’s most enchanting romance features a traveling cast of six talented performers.

Join the Singles Meet Up Every Sunday! at Riviera Maya in Alton, IL. This event seeks to bring singles together on the new patio every Sunday evening. Organizers are looking for help, so please let them know if you're interested!

More like this: