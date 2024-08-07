From engaging workshops and Scotty McCreery LIVE in concert to riveting theater performances and community fairs, the variety and appeal of events happening this August are sure to captivate attendees of all ages and interests.

Featured

Scotty McCreery Live in Concert will be held at the Alton Amphitheater on August 9, 2024, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and the concert starting at 8 p.m. Enjoy the sounds of award-winning country artist Scotty McCreery, with opener Matt Jordon performing at 7 p.m. VIP tickets are priced at $79, reserved tickets at $59, and general admission tickets at $39, plus applicable taxes and fees. Tickets are available at www.Metrotix.com. Don't miss the chance to see this talented artist live!

Wild Clay Ceramics Workshop will take place at the Center for American Archeology from August 8-11, 2024. This engaging four-day workshop offers participants the chance to learn about harvesting clay, processing it, shaping, and firing it into a finished ceramic piece. Open to individuals 12 years and older, minors must be accompanied by a parent. Dorm accommodations are available. The workshop includes day-by-day activities such as pot making basics, clay harvesting, a special presentation by a local artist, and firing. The cost is just $100 per person, but space is limited, so don't miss out on this unique opportunity!

Rum Boogie Rockin The "V"! is set to be an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and fun at VFW Post 1308 in Alton on August 9, 2024. Get ready to gather your friends and family to enjoy an evening filled with live music, good vibes, and great company as Rum Boogie takes the stage.

OLIVER! is coming to the Alton Little Theater with performances on August 2nd, 3rd, 8th, and 9th at 7:30 PM, and matinees on August 4th, 10th, and 11th at 2:00 PM. Experience this classic musical from Broadway's Golden Age, featuring beautiful music, clever staging, endearing characters, and heartwarming humor. Tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $18 for youth. Don't miss this enchanting production that will captivate audiences of all ages!

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Curtain's Up Theater Company will be performed at the Roxana Nazarene Community Theater on the first two weekends of August. This colorful take on the classic biblical fable tells the story of Joseph, the favorite son of Jacob, who is sold into slavery by his brothers. Despite the hardships, Joseph's warm spirit, boundless optimism, and dreamlike nature help him rise to greatness. Performances are scheduled for August 2, 3, 9, and 10 at 7:30 PM and matinees on August 4 and 11 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are available now at JosephTickets.com.

Cans 4 Cars Crus'Aide will be held on August 10, 2024, at Sinclair Food Mart in Jerseyville. Enjoy a car show with free pork burgers and drinks! The entrance fee is six canned goods, which can be purchased at Sinclair, so there's no need to buy ahead. Registration begins at 8:00 AM, with awards at noon. There will be awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for the most cans donated, a dash plaque for the first 75 participants, a People's Choice award, and an award for the farthest driven to participate. Help restock the Diane Stumpe food pantry in Jerseyville, which serves Jersey, Greene, and Calhoun Counties.

The Land of Goshen Community Market returns for its 28th season, welcoming visitors every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on St. Louis Street in downtown Edwardsville. Visitors can explore a vibrant array of favorite vendors alongside exciting new additions, offering fresh produce, beautiful cut flowers, delicious baked goods, eggs, meats, unique art, and more. Highlights include live music from local talent, fun and educational activities for children, and Goshen Market merchandise. Free food scrap composting is offered in partnership with Good Dirt Composting Collective. Donations to the Goshen Market Foundation and Good Dirt Composting Collective are welcome and appreciated.

N4C at the "V" are back at The VFW on August 10, 2024! Enjoy great beer, good food, and one of the largest dance floors in the region. Join Number Four Combo for a night filled with excellent music and entertainment.

Events on Aug. 9, 2024

Join in the excitement of Shark Week 2024 All Ages Challenge from August 3-10, where participants of all ages can read shark/ocean books and complete activities to enter a drawing for a $50 gift card to the St. Louis Aquarium.

Bring your little ones to Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City on selected Fridays, including August 9 & 23, for fun and educational activities.

Support a great cause at the Great Futures Golf Classic on August 9 at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey, a fundraiser by the Boys & Girls Club of Alton to help keep kids out of the rough.

Step back in time at the Dinosaur Adventure at the Gateway Center in Collinsville from August 9-11, where families can encounter life-sized dinosaurs and enjoy a variety of prehistoric-themed activities.

Discover the rich history of local heroes at the Veteran’s Exhibit at the Wood River Museum & Visitor’s Center, with free admission to view the new exhibit.

Enjoy an afternoon of live music with Trent & Nanney LIVE on the patio at Fast Eddie’s Bon Air in Alton from 2-6 PM, exclusively for guests aged 21 and over.

Find your next great read at the St. Andrew's Book Fair on August 9-10 in Edwardsville, featuring over 20,000 books and other media items, with reservations required for the first day.

Expand your horizons at the One Night Conference held at Oakwood COGIC in Godfrey, offering insightful sessions and learning opportunities.

Join the showdown at Reason 2 Doubt Weekend: The Rematch on August 9 at Salu Park in Alton, featuring a lively podcast battle and community activities.

Experience a night of dynamic, electronically charged music at the Daydreamer / Hemlock for Socrates / [melter] / Four Degrees Colder event on August 9 at the Conservatory in Alton.

Celebrate community spirit at the Prairietown 'World's Fair' Homecoming & Parade 2024 on August 9-10 in Prairietown, Dorsey, with live music, a parade, carnival rides, and more.

Relax and enjoy live music at the Renaissance Presents RLP on August 9 at The Renaissance X in Alton, a unique social club offering a cigar-friendly environment for guests aged 35 and over.

Show off your vocal talent at the IKF Season 2 karaoke competition at The Pump House Bar & Grill in Wood River, with qualifying rounds on August 2, 9, and 16, and a chance to compete in the venue finals on August 30.

Events on Aug. 10, 2024

Don't miss out on the Dollar Day Sale at AE at Alton Exchange Mall on August 10, 2024. Enjoy hundreds of items marked down to only $1.00, with a limit of 4 items per person each day!

Join the excitement of the Firecracker Race at Alton Marina on August 10, 2024. Paddlers will race down a 15-mile course, ending at the Alton marina, followed by a free meal, award ceremony, and raffle at the Audubon Center at Riverlands.

Experience the vibrant Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season! on August 10, 2024. This market features a wide selection of locally-grown fruits, vegetables, handmade goods, and live entertainment at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street.

Celebrate the performing arts at The Retreat 2024 hosted by YWCA Southwestern Illinois on August 10, 2024. Enjoy sessions on Yoga, Meditation, Art, Music, and Mental Health, including lunch and a showcase at 6 PM.

Visit Market Days at Country Vibes Vendors and More in Bunker Hill on August 10, 2024. Explore a variety of flea and farmers' market items every Saturday through September 7.

Find great deals at the Church Rummage Sale held at the Church Of The Living God in Alton on August 10, 2024. Discover clothing, furniture, toys, books, and much more!

Engage in a rejuvenating outdoor session with Outside Yoga For Everybody at Lions Club / Wittman Park in Jerseyville on August 10, 2024, led by Kimberly Speidel.

Enjoy a special outdoor Tae Kwon Do class with TKD in the Park at Alton Amphitheater on August 10, 2024. All ranks and ages are welcome to join the fun!

Don't miss the educational event hosted by Edwardsville Garden Club - World Bird Sanctuary at Eden Church of Edwardsville on August 10, 2024. See raptors up close and learn about these magnificent birds.

Teens are invited to participate in TAG = Teen Advisory Group at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City on August 10, 2024, to help improve library services and materials.

Join the fun with Nintendo Switch gaming sessions at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City on August 10, 2024, from 1-4 PM. Open to grades 7-12.

Explore history with the Veteran’s Exhibit at the Wood River Museum & Visitor’s Center on August 10, 2024. Admission is free!

Get creative with Adult Summer Crafts at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City on August 10, 2024. Learn to make glass bead keychains in this 18+ event.

Enjoy live music by Andrew Dahle at Grafton Winery on August 10, 2024, as part of their Vineyards Music series.

Celebrate music, art, and craft beer at Rock the Hops 2024 in downtown Alton on August 10, 2024. Enjoy live performances, visual artists, and craft beer tastings with a commemorative glass.

Catch the NGK Band performing live at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on August 10, 2024, for a night of great music and fun.

Experience an original live performance by Deizil at The Ragin Cajun Piano Bar in Downtown Alton on August 10, 2024. Enjoy an afternoon of all original music with a live band.

Join the Taylor Swift Inspired Back to School Party at Party on Broadway in Alton on August 10, 2024. Create Taylor Swift-inspired crafts at this unforgettable Swiftie DIY Workshop.

Attend The Big Box! An Original Free Christian Musical at Abundant Church in Alton on August 10, 2024. Watch a new musical performed by local teens and kids, featuring a live band and original music.

Enjoy an evening of music with Porch Cafe LIVE at Roper's Regal Beagle in Godfrey on August 10, 2024. Experience some of the best music entertainment in the Riverbend area.

Learn about the notorious gangsters of the past at Gangs of Southern Illinois at Mineral Springs in Alton on August 10, 2024, with Troy Taylor.

Get rowdy with Drawl LIVE at Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton on August 10, 2024. Enjoy the hottest country music and the coldest beer in town.

Join the community for Movie Nights at James Killion Park in Alton on August 10, 2024. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for an unforgettable movie night experience!

Events on Aug. 11, 2024

Experience the charm of the Litchfield Pickers Market, an award-winning juried antique sale featuring arts and crafts, live music, and a variety of food vendors in Downtown Litchfield on Aug. 11, 2024.

Enjoy fresh produce and handmade goods at the Bethalto Farmers Market, taking place every Sunday at Bethalto Central Park until October 13, 2024.

Meet local authors and get your books signed at the Book Signing with Local Authors event at the Grafton Visitor's Center on Aug. 11, 2024.

Kick off the apple picking season at the Liberty Apple Orchard Opening for U-Pick on August 11 in Edwardsville, featuring 20 varieties of apples and local products.

Enjoy live music by Danny Kalaher at the Live Music - Danny Kalaher event in Grafton on Aug. 11, 2024.

Discover forgotten celebrities of Madison County at the Historian Uncovers Forgotten Celebrities lecture by Cindy Reinhardt at the Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville on Aug. 11, 2024.

Join historian Stacy Lynn for an insightful program on Abraham Lincoln at the Loving Lincoln by Stacey Lynn event at the Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville on Aug. 11, 2024.

Don't miss the classic musical OLIVER! at the Alton Little Theater, with performances on Aug. 11, 2024, and other dates.

