WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. - Edwardsville's Mason Young is no stranger to putting on the pads and stepping between the pipes to play goalie.

But Young only began playing ice hockey when he was in eighth grade; his goal-tending experience began when he was playing roller hockey.

Young, a sophomore, has been the backup goalie for the Tigers this season, spelling for Matthew Griffin, but Young has seen some time in goal, including the Tigers' two most recent games between CBC and St. Louis University High.

“I've been playing roller hockey since I was in kindergarten,” Young said. “My neighbor actually got me into it. It was pretty cool; now thanks to him, here I am.

“In roller hockey, you just volunteer to play goalie, then you play out two or three times, then go back to goalie. I started playing ice hockey my eighth-grade year here for Edwardsville.”

Playing goalie can be a tough task, Young thought. “It depends on how the defense does and how good the other team is, if they shoot backdoor really well; it depends on the game,” Young said of how difficult playing goal can be. “You can make some huge saves and be the reason your team wins or keep your team in a game and give them a chance to win.”

Young models his game after two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Jonathan Quick of the Los Angeles Kings. “My style is kind of a Jonathan Quick-type of style,” Young said, “trying to stay as flexible and explosive as he is.

“I'm ready to go whenever my team needs me.”

Young has played five games this season for the Tigers, recording 240 minutes in the net and giving up 13 goals for a goals-against average of 2.44 and 152 saves for a .921 save percentage this season.

