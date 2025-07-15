The World Literacy Foundation announced today that Caryn Jones will be a Youth Ambassador for 2025. She will serve as a local advocate, aiming to increase education and community awareness about the importance of reading and writing and lift literacy rates in Missouri City and beyond.

Caryn will join a global group of 15- 26-year-olds from 90 countries striving to improve literacy outcomes for disadvantaged children who struggle to read.

Caryn, a 17-year-old young woman with an unwavering passion for becoming a WLF ambassador, shares, "I love to read and learn, and I want that door to be open for everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances. I believe literacy is one of the most powerful tools for creating change, as it reduces inequality, empowers individuals, and opens up opportunities in every aspect of life."

Caryn is committed to ensuring everyone can access literacy resources. She feels strongly about joining a global initiative recognizing education as a fundamental human right and actively working towards a future where everyone can access resources to reduce illiteracy.

To Caryn, being a Youth Ambassador provides an opportunity for her to grow her abilities to advocate for issues she cares about. “I am excited to grow as a youth leader and develop the skills needed to make a lasting impact. I also hope to connect with other passionate students from around the world to share ideas, collaborate on projects, and inspire one another,” she states.

Caryn is already a leader in her community service efforts. She serves as Researching Executive for Environmedicine, where she has focused on making vital information accessible to underserved communities. She is also a volunteer for the Youth Expanding Service Program, Red Cross, Fort Bend Women’s Center, and Habitat for Humanity, highlighting her dedication to serving her community.

Driven to create tangible change and empower individuals, Caryn looks forward to working with the World Literacy Foundation with the goal of promoting the cause of literacy as much as she can, both in her local community and worldwide.

