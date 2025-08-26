ROXANA - Civic Memorial High School’s varsity volleyball team competed in the Roxana Invitational pool play on Monday night, Aug. 25, 2025, splitting matches against Piasa Southwestern and Father McGivney, and securing a two-set victory over First Baptist Academy.

Under the leadership of Head Coach Kristie Ochs, Civic Memorial (CM) faced Piasa Southwestern in a closely contested match, dropping the first set 22-25 before rallying to win the second 25-19. Key contributors included Olivia Monroe, who led with six kills and eight digs, and Addison Jeffery, who recorded four kills, four aces, and seven digs. Adi Paslay also played a pivotal role with 10 assists and an ace.

CM then defeated First Baptist Academy in straight sets, 25-13 and 25-23. Kaitlyn Ogden was a standout performer with six kills and two aces, while Paslay again facilitated the offense with 10 assists. Jeffery added two aces and eight digs, and the team collectively demonstrated strong defensive efforts.

In the final pool play match, CM split sets with Father McGivney, falling 15-25 before rebounding 25-18. Ogden contributed four kills and four aces, and Monroe added three kills and one ace. Paslay continued her consistent playmaking with nine assists, supported by Abby Brueckner’s four assists.

The Civic Memorial roster features players across multiple positions, including Keagan Thomas (defensive specialist, senior), Jailyn Hunt (middle blocker, sophomore), and Emersyn Olmstead (defensive specialist, sophomore). Assistant coaches Claire Christeson and Jackie Woelfel support Coach Ochs in guiding the team through the season.

The Roxana Invitational provided an opportunity for CM to gauge its strengths and areas for improvement early in the season, as the team prepares for upcoming conference play.