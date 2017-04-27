GRANITE CITY - Are you "born to perform?"

Young singers are invited to attend the Born to Perform Vocal Music and Theater Workshop beginning Saturday, June 3, through Sunday, June 18, at Holy Family Catholic Church Community Center in Granite City.

The two-week workshop is an opportunity for elementary, intermediate and high school-level singers and actors to sharpen their skill set and become better performers.

"Students will learn to develop their voices to use in solo and choral music selections from famous Broadway shows," Harvey Chiles, director and organizer of Born to Perform said. "They will learn the difference between solo singing and ensemble singing."

Chiles is a former public school music educator and performer. A music director at Holy Family Catholic Church, he has studied at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and Indiana University. His choirs have toured Great Britain, Germany, Austria and Belgium.

"Young people should certainly attend to have fun, learn more about performance and the potential of their voices," he said.

Tuition for this special two-week workshop is $125 with a registration fee of $25. Scholarships are available by interview and audition, and there is a 20 percent tuition waiver if fees are paid in before May 10.

For more information about the Born to Perform Vocal Music and Theater Workshop, please contact Harvey Chiles at (314) 322-6806.

