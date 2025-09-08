EAST ALTON — The 30th annual East Alton Soapbox Derby took place Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, drawing a sizable crowd to Berkshire Boulevard under clear skies.

The event began with the National Anthem and a silent prayer to honor those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Several area fire trucks and police cars paraded down Berkshire Hill with sirens wailing, setting the stage for the races. Racers paired off to navigate the course lined with safety cones, finishing amid hay bales.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is awesome and the best day of my life,” one young racer said.

The East Alton Fire Department sold its popular pulled pork, adding to the event’s offerings. Alongside the races, attendees enjoyed food, drinks, an inflatable obstacle course, and new this year, race cars on display for children to explore.

Longtime attendees noted that the favorable weather contributed to a strong turnout for the annual community gathering.

More like this: