DoSomething.org and Meals on Wheels America join forces for fourth annual Love Letters campaign

ALTON – More than 15.5 million seniors in America live alone and face isolation due to declining mobility and geographic location. To help combat the negative effects of isolation, DoSomething.org, the largest organization for young people and social change, has teamed up with Meals on Wheels America, the oldest and largest national organization supporting community-based senior nutrition programs, for the fourth annual Love Letters campaign.

Metro East seniors served by Senior Services Plus’s Meals on Wheels program are set to receive handmade Valentine’s Day cards created by youth volunteers from across the country this Valentine’s Day.

“What may seem like a very simple act will have a very great impact on the seniors who receive these cards,” says Assistant Executive Director, Theresa Collins. “Knowing that someone cares and is thinking of you and that you matter, it’s what we all need and want. This Valentine’s day, hundreds of seniors in our area will know they are not alone and that is priceless.”

The popular campaign, encouraging young people to create handmade Valentine’s Day cards to lift the spirits of older adults this winter, runs through February 15, 2017 and cards will be included in meal deliveries to Meals on Wheels clients across the country.

"Love Letters is one of DoSomething.org's most popular campaigns because young people get to use their creativity to help brighten older adults' day during a peak time of isolation and depression," said Michelle Fino, Chief Marketing Officer at DoSomething.org.

Since 2014, the popular campaign has generated nearly one million cards that have been distributed through Meals on Wheels America’s network of local programs, which serves 2.4 million homebound seniors each year. The support of this network provides is critical to helping them maintain enough independence to stay in their own homes.

Visit www.dosomething.org/loveletters to get involved.

