GLEN CARBON - The Metro-East High School Knights girls soccer team faced off against the McGivney Griffins in a challenging playoff match on Friday, May 16, 2025, and despite the 9-0 loss, demonstrated resilience as they had throughout the season.

The Friday night game took place after severe weather earlier in the afternoon, but both teams were able to compete.

Metro-East coach Rob Stock praised his team’s progress in the season and the contest against the Griffins.

“I thought we put forth a really good effort today,” Stock said. “McGivney’s a really good team, and they’re going to go pretty far in these playoffs. But we were just looking to come out, control what we could, and I thought we played well today. We played better against them so far this season, and that’s what we were hoping to do.”

Coach Stock expressed satisfaction that the team was able to play despite the earlier weather conditions.

“We got out here, we were able to play,” he said. “We did some of the things we’ve been working on in practice over the last couple of weeks. So, that’s all we could ask of the girls. We gave effort, and that’s all we were looking for.”

The Knights, a young team with four seniors and one junior, have focused on learning and growth throughout the season.

“We’re a young team,” Stock noted. “It was about learning. We did that throughout the season, and we saw progression as the year went on, so hopefully, we have better things to come.”

Looking ahead, Stock is optimistic about the future of the girls' soccer program.

“We have to get some more numbers out,” he said. “We’re just looking to get better, as a program in our situation would. We just want to continue to build back to where we were a couple of years ago, with the team we had."

