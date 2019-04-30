BETHALTO – Authorities have released the name of a young man killed in a car crash last Friday, April 26.

Terry J. Howard Jr., 19, was the passenger in a gold-colored, early-2000s Oldsmobile when it collided with a maroon SUV last Friday afternoon near the entry and exit ramps of I-255 to Route 140 in Bethalto. That vehicle was driven by a 16-year-old girl, who authorities have not yet identified. The cause of the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Two other people were treated for injuries sustained during that crash as well.

A second collision occurred Friday afternoon, and authorities blamed a backup of traffic following the fatal crash. Witnesses said that crash was between an automobile and a motorcycle. Police said Friday that crash resulted in minor injuries.

No other names of people involved have been officially released at this time.

