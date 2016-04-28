GODFREY - Gilson Brown Elementary School fourth grader, Kareena Hunter was lucky enough to win a shiny new bicycle two years in a row during an Easter event.

She kept the first bike, but upon winning the second, she told her grandmother she already had one. Hunter then decided to make a very mature and generous decision: She decided to donate the second to a student in need.

She connected with Gilson Brown's school social worker, Denise Noble, and asked if she knew any student who may be in need of a new bicycle. Noble collected a list of names, put them in a hat and drew a winner.

Noble said Hunter is always contributing in some fashion to her school, her peers and her community.

"She is always thinking of others, which is awesome," Noble said.

Hunter is a part of the school's student council as well. She and her other council members created an initiative called "community closet." The community closet houses several personal hygiene and cleaning products for people in need.

"They collect household items for families," Noble said. "Kareena (Hunter) is raised by her supportive grandparents. She's a very good student who gets good grades, and she is very helpful with the younger students."

Noble said Hunter uses her talents and abilities to help younger students learn to read.

