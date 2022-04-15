Illinois Youth Turkey Season was March 26-27 and April 2-3.SPRINGFIELD – Youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,258 birds during the 2022 Illinois youth turkey season on March 26-27 and April 2-3.

In 2021, a total of 1,304 turkeys were taken. The record total was set in 2020 when 1,733 turkeys were harvested.

This year, a total of 5,032 youth turkey permits were issued, compared to 5,589 in 2020. The top five counties for harvest during the 2022 youth season were Jefferson (54), Randolph (45), Marion (44), Adams (36), and Pope (30).

The following table shows Illinois youth turkey season preliminary harvest figures by county, with numbers from 2022 and 2021.

County

2022

2021

ADAMS

36

25

ALEXANDER

8

15

BOND

13

15

BOONE

6

7

BROWN

10

10

BUREAU

16

14

CALHOUN

19

17

CARROLL

7

4

CASS

20

17

CHAMPAIGN

0

2

CHRISTIAN

3

5

CLARK

21

18

CLAY

27

22

CLINTON

19

8

COLES

4

2

CRAWFORD

16

13

CUMBERLAND

3

8

DEKALB

0

1

DEWITT

0

2

EDGAR

3

6

EDWARDS

12

9

EFFINGHAM

13

25

FAYETTE

19

44

FRANKLIN

25

21

FULTON

19

18

GALLATIN

15

13

GREENE

13

12

GRUNDY

2

3

HAMILTON

28

41

HANCOCK

29

29

HARDIN

11

9

HENDERSON

15

12

HENRY

12

11

IROQUOIS

8

6

JACKSON

27

24

JASPER

19

13

JEFFERSON

54

53

JERSEY

8

11

JO DAVIESS

24

17

JOHNSON

18

17

KANKAKEE

4

3

KNOX

8

17

LASALLE

3

3

LAWRENCE

7

10

LEE

5

15

LIVINGSTON

6

1

LOGAN

3

1

MACON

4

7

MACOUPIN

28

32

MADISON

26

30

MARION

44

41

MARSHALL

5

7

MASON

6

10

MASSAC

10

3

MCDONOUGH

4

9

MCHENRY

5

11

MCLEAN

6

8

MENARD

6

9

MERCER

15

18

MONROE

19

16

MONTGOMERY

19

14

MORGAN

5

9

MOULTRIE

1

1

OGLE

13

6

PEORIA

5

10

PERRY

27

21

PIATT

1

0

PIKE

25

38

POPE

30

20

PULASKI

10

8

PUTNAM

2

3

RANDOLPH

45

30

RICHLAND

14

11

ROCK ISLAND

12

7

SALINE

8

15

SANGAMON

8

11

SCHUYLER

16

15

SCOTT

4

10

SHELBY

21

16

ST. CLAIR

15

16

STARK

1

1

STEPHENSON

15

11

TAZEWELL

12

7

UNION

22

23

VERMILION

8

6

WABASH

3

2

WARREN

1

3

WASHINGTON

18

19

WAYNE

25

34

WHITE

14

23

WHITESIDE

4

13

WILL

0

4

WILLIAMSON

23

31

WINNEBAGO

9

9

WOODFORD

6

5

UNKNOWN

0

2

Grand Total

1258

1304

