Young Hunters Harvest 1,258 Turkeys During 2022 Youth Turkey Season
SPRINGFIELD – Youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,258 birds during the 2022 Illinois youth turkey season on March 26-27 and April 2-3.
In 2021, a total of 1,304 turkeys were taken. The record total was set in 2020 when 1,733 turkeys were harvested.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
This year, a total of 5,032 youth turkey permits were issued, compared to 5,589 in 2020. The top five counties for harvest during the 2022 youth season were Jefferson (54), Randolph (45), Marion (44), Adams (36), and Pope (30).
The following table shows Illinois youth turkey season preliminary harvest figures by county, with numbers from 2022 and 2021.
County
2022
2021
ADAMS
36
25
ALEXANDER
8
15
BOND
13
15
BOONE
6
7
BROWN
10
10
BUREAU
16
14
CALHOUN
19
17
CARROLL
7
4
CASS
20
17
CHAMPAIGN
0
2
CHRISTIAN
3
5
CLARK
21
18
CLAY
27
22
CLINTON
19
8
COLES
4
2
CRAWFORD
16
13
CUMBERLAND
3
8
DEKALB
0
1
DEWITT
0
2
EDGAR
3
6
EDWARDS
12
9
EFFINGHAM
13
25
FAYETTE
19
44
FRANKLIN
25
21
FULTON
19
18
GALLATIN
15
13
GREENE
13
12
GRUNDY
2
3
HAMILTON
28
41
HANCOCK
29
29
HARDIN
11
9
HENDERSON
15
12
HENRY
12
11
IROQUOIS
8
6
JACKSON
27
24
JASPER
19
13
JEFFERSON
54
53
JERSEY
8
11
JO DAVIESS
24
17
JOHNSON
18
17
KANKAKEE
4
3
KNOX
8
17
LASALLE
3
3
LAWRENCE
7
10
LEE
5
15
LIVINGSTON
6
1
LOGAN
3
1
MACON
Article continues after sponsor message
4
7
MACOUPIN
28
32
MADISON
26
30
MARION
44
41
MARSHALL
5
7
MASON
6
10
MASSAC
10
3
MCDONOUGH
4
9
MCHENRY
5
11
MCLEAN
6
8
MENARD
6
9
MERCER
15
18
MONROE
19
16
MONTGOMERY
19
14
MORGAN
5
9
MOULTRIE
1
1
OGLE
13
6
PEORIA
5
10
PERRY
27
21
PIATT
1
0
PIKE
25
38
POPE
30
20
PULASKI
10
8
PUTNAM
2
3
RANDOLPH
45
30
RICHLAND
14
11
ROCK ISLAND
12
7
SALINE
8
15
SANGAMON
8
11
SCHUYLER
16
15
SCOTT
4
10
SHELBY
21
16
ST. CLAIR
15
16
STARK
1
1
STEPHENSON
15
11
TAZEWELL
12
7
UNION
22
23
VERMILION
8
6
WABASH
3
2
WARREN
1
3
WASHINGTON
18
19
WAYNE
25
34
WHITE
14
23
WHITESIDE
4
13
WILL
0
4
WILLIAMSON
23
31
WINNEBAGO
9
9
WOODFORD
6
5
UNKNOWN
0
2
Grand Total
1258
1304
More like this: