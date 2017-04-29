EDWARDSVILLE - Students from around Madison County were honored and celebrated for their love of writing at the 27th Annual Young Authors's Conference.

Over 400 students from kindergarten through eighth grade, from both private and public schools, were invited to Edwardsville High School to share their stories written for the Young Authors program with others and receive some awards for their achievements in writing.

"We put on this event to honor students who won Young Author awards from their school this year", Anna Dyson, Young Authors Coordinator from the Madison County Regional Office of Education, said. "We're trying to keep the excitement for writing going to give them an idea what may play out for them down the road."

Oba William King served as the event's featured presenter, engaging students in extremely poetic storytelling and interpreting rhythm and music with his written art. His recent books include "Firefly and Little Star," a storybook for young readers and "R.E.A.D.," designed for pre-teens and tweens. Each book is available online.

