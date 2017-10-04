ALTON - Sarah DuPont, a young artist originally from Brighton, is hard at work on an opportunity of a lifetime to create a lasting mural on a wall of Frew's Bridal in Alton.

Erin Frew, one of the owners of Frew's Bridal, said Sarah is an amazing talent and her drawings really captured what she was looking for the wall mural on the side of her business. Frew is also the type of person who believes in giving others a chance and she saw this an opportunity to help Sarah possibly advance her career in the arts field.

“It is a woman’s face with feathers around it,” Frew said. “It is a beautiful drawing. We do a lot of fashion photography in Downtown Alton and I wanted it to be used as a backdrop for photos. It really captured perfectly what I was looking for. This retaining wall has been an eyesore and this is a very creative and artistic way to clean up Downtown Alton and help with beautification of the Downtown Business District.”

DuPont is a full time worker at Alton Aldi. She hopes post-high school to study arts, but she said her funding for that has been tight. She wishes somehow she would come up with a windfall so she could study and advance her love and passion of art. She said she felt the project was moving along according to plan and was not sure when it would be finished. She said any time away from her job is now spent downtown working on the wall mural.

“I am self taught,” she said. “I have not taken any art classes. I have drawn since I was little. I haven’t ever done anything as big as this. I feel pretty honored that someone would allow someone without a huge background to do something like this. I am very thankful to Erin for the opportunity.”

Sarah said she felt her artistic talents are God given and she feels that is what has led her to this specific drawing and mural project.

“I want people to be able to feel peace when they see it,” she said of her wall mural. “I want this to see God in what I did. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for Him.”

