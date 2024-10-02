GODFREY – The start of a new school year means another new year for the RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee.

The Young Adults Committee (YAC) consists of student representatives participating from Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic, and Roxana high schools.

Senior student representatives are Adie Bemis and Seana Grey from Alton High School, Bella Murray and Marissa Perez from Civic Memorial High School, Mayonna Jaggie and Isaac Thornton from East Alton-Wood River High School, Tyra Wells and Rodger Zawodniak from Marquette Catholic High School, and Wyatt Doyle and Macy Hart from Roxana High School.

Representing the junior class are Eden Hough and Kennedy Lacey from Alton High School, Natalee Belcher and Jacob Cranford from Civic Memorial High School, Landon Bomkamp and Adyson Bunt from East Alton-Wood River High School, Brianne Bagwill and Jami Jones from Marquette Catholic High School, and Anthony Hardin and Noah Smith from Roxana Senior High School

Article continues after sponsor message

From December through April, YAC members learn about area community-based nonprofit organizations, develop their professional skills and further their commitment to community service. They also enhance their public speaking, leadership, organization, time management, sales and marketing skills.

During this time, the committee plans an event to raise money and gain the skills necessary to design, organize, and host a fundraiser. The money they raise from the fundraiser is awarded in the form of multiple scholarships and a donation to a nonprofit. Each YAC member is scored individually and those students who show high levels of professionalism and active involvement are eligible to receive a scholarship which is presented at the RBGA Chamber Choice Awards in May 2025.

YAC members leave with letters of recommendation for future endeavors and with the continued benefits of lifelong friendships and ongoing professional relationships.

Several RBGA business members volunteer their time and knowledge to mentor our students. Those mentors include John Barnerd of Simmons Hanly Conroy, Brian Campbell of Colman’s Country Campers, Terri Herbstreit with 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Tiffany James with Midwest Members Credit Union, and Taylor Justice of Beverly Farm Foundation.

RBGA Member Engagement Director Stefanie Withers facilitates the Young Adults Committee's various activities, mentoring, and partnering efforts.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.