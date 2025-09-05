If you experience sudden, severe pain in the chest, back or shoulder, you might think heart attack.

Alvise Bernabei, MD, an OSF HealthCare cardiothoracic surgeon, says a collapsed lung could also be the culprit. And he wants you to remember two main points: one, a collapsed lung is not as simple as a balloon deflating. And two, it’s a medical emergency. Get care right away.

The basics

Dr. Bernabei says a lung can collapse when air or fluid leaks into the space between the lung and the chest wall, preventing the lung from fully expanding. Smoking, being male, being tall and skinny and a family history of lung issues can make someone more likely to have the problem. And it can strike at young ages. Dr. Bernabei says he often sees the issue in people in their teens, 20s and 30s.

He adds that pain associated with a collapsed lung (medical term: spontaneous pneumothorax) is usually toward the left or right sides of your chest. It also usually comes with shortness of breath and feeling faint. He says the symptoms usually don’t go away quickly. In fact, they can get worse quickly – in the span of 10 to 30 minutes.

“The treatment is rather simple,” Dr. Bernabei says. “We put a tube in between the ribs and remove the air that has accumulated around the lungs.”

The person will then spend some time in the hospital, Dr. Bernabei says, so everything can heal and lung functions return to normal. In rare cases, he says the same lung can suddenly collapse again. This could be days, weeks or months later.

“That means they have an underlying problem. Probably blebs, or little blisters on the surface of the lung and are usually near the top of the lung,” Dr. Bernabei explains. “In order to prevent a third recurrence, they should probably have surgery. Statistically speaking, once a person has two spontaneous pneumothoraxes on the same side, they’re 60% to 70% likely to get a third.”

That surgery could involve removal of blebs or working on the space between the lung and the chest wall to prevent another buildup of air or fluid.

After treatment, Dr. Bernabei says people can resume most normal activities. Things to avoid: activities that put extra pressure on the lungs, like scuba diving, weightlifting, skydiving and frequent plane rides, such as being a pilot. That’s because extreme changes in air pressure within the lungs can lead to possible lung surface injuries or tears.

The bottom line

Dr. Bernabei reiterates that a collapsed lung is a medical emergency. If you have symptoms, call 9-1-1 and get a ride to the emergency department. Left untreated, a collapsed lung can lead to life-threatening conditions like heart failure or respiratory failure.

