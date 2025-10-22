Our Daily Show Interview! EXO: Halloween Party Set for 10-24

EDWARDSVILLE - EXO Lounge is celebrating a year in Edwardsville, and owner Gina Gamblin says they have something for everyone to love.

EXO, located at 2 157 Center in Edwardsville, operates as a nail bar and med spa, offering everything from manicures and pedicures to Botox and IV treatments. They also have a Michelin-star chef who curates a menu of specialty cocktails and food. Gamblin’s goal is to help everyone at EXO feel more confident, healthier, and happier.

“EXO is definitely a passion project of mine,” she said. “I think sometimes the world can be a dark place. There’s a lot that we’re dealing with on an everyday basis that’s difficult. So when you walk in the door, you leave better than when you came in. Whether that’s just sitting at lunch with your friend or whether that’s having your nails done or whether that’s having your hormone replacement or your Botox, whatever that means for you, we want you to be better when you leave.”

Clients come from across the country to visit EXO, which was recently named a tourist destination by the State of Illinois. Gamblin regularly welcomes community members who simply want a drink and dinner, just as often as she sees people who are there for the full med spa experience.

EXO has offerings for women, men, couples and families. In addition to their services and food, they often host events and parties. You can reserve space at EXO for your own party, or the business invites people to check out their upcoming events, including their Halloween party on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025.

Gamblin acknowledged that some people find EXO “a little bit intimidating,” and she has been told the building “looks expensive.” She assures community members that all of their prices are “very competitive,” and they have a wide range of offerings, including $35 pedicures and $12 cocktails.

Additionally, she expressed gratitude for her staff, including the nail technicians and trained nurses who staff the med spa. She shared that the lower level is growing into a new space complete with shuffleboard, darts, pool tables and a golf simulator, which they plan to rent out; when it’s not being used, however, the staff loves to spend time there together.

“We’re fortunate to have a beautiful building, but we’re even more fortunate to have the talent inside,” Gamblin said. “It’s just really important for everyone to be happy, and I think that just extends out the persona that we’re wanting to have within, the camaraderie.”

As the holidays approach, Gamblin encourages people to check out their gift card options or their skincare products. She also highlighted EXO’s efforts to give back, whether that’s by sponsoring fundraisers or hosting events for local nonprofits. She looks forward to taking this to new heights during the holiday season.

Gamblin is proud of the business she is building, and she encourages people to stop by and see what EXO can do for them.

“It just really, truly creates so much happiness for people on different levels,” she shared. “That’s the beautiful thing I love about EXO. I can speak about EXO for three days straight and not even take a break. But I love that it brings couples and families in and just unites people in a different way. I just think it’s a special place.”

For more information about EXO, including how to book services, check out their official website at VisitEXO.com or their official Facebook page.

