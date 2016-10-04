EDWARDSVILLE - Come experience the Wildey Theatre and feel good in body, mind, & soul. The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department is now offering of free yoga classes on the 3rd Tuesday of the month from 7-8pm staring in October and running through May. Our first class will be October 18th and will be located on the 3rd floor of the Wildey Theatre Event Center.

Classes will be every Tuesday during January and February. The class is open to all levels and best of all it is completely free. Please bring a yoga mat and water. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up your mat. Space is limited and small donations are welcomed.

For more information, please visit our website www.cityofedwardsville.com or call the Parks Department at 692-7538.