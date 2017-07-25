EDWARDSVILLE - The Neverly Brothers and the ‘60s Chicks are going to have a memorable night on Friday, Aug. 4, at Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville.

The Neverly Brothers will offer a rock and roll tribute from Elvis to the Beatles after the ‘60s Chicks perform as the opening act that night.

The 60's Chicks, an Edwardsville YMCA-sponsored singing group led by Rebecca Biethman, will open for the Neville Brothers at Wildey Theatre. Many members of the group are from Edwardsville and surrounding area.

One member - JoAnn Hubach - grew up in Edwardsville, and recently moved back to the area because she missed "home," and joined the group.

Her grandfather, John Hubach, sang in the barbershop quartet back in the day in Edwardsville, and also did vaudeville productions, so it's as if JoAnn has come "full circle.” It will be a very memorable experience for JoAnn and her family.

The Neverly Brothers concerts are a tribute to one of the most exciting chapters in music history: the birth, near death and resurrection of rock n’ roll. Their one-of-a-kind high energy stage performances take you on a musical guided tour of rock history - from 1955 to 1965. The first half of their concert pays tribute to the music created by the 1950s American Rock n' Roll pioneers - which by 1960 had become a distant memory but became the inspiration for the next wave of young rock bands from Britain.

The second half then pays tribute to the 1964 British Invasion bands that re-recorded the forgotten 1950s American rock music – along with lesser known early 1960s rhythm & blues songs, recorded their own original songs and pulled Rock n' Roll from the edge of extinction by re-inventing and re-energizing it for a new generation. Those in attendance will learn rock history and be thoroughly entertained with their chronological song sequence, stories behind the music and vintage wardrobe changes.

Their repertoire consists of show-stopping renditions of early hits by Jerry Lee Lewis (Great balls of fire), Chuck Berry (Johnny B. Goode), Eddie Cochran (Summertime blues), Buddy Holly (That’ll be the day), The Beatles (Twist & shout), The Rolling Stones (Satisfaction), The Kinks (You really got me), The Dave Clark Five (Glad all over) and more.

For ticket information, call the Wildey at (619) 307-1750 or visit www.wildeytheatre.com for more information. Tickets start at $22.50 and $25.00 in advance.

