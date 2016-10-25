EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville YMCA Spooktacular 5K and 2-Mile Fun Run/Walk brought out ghouls and goblins and an abundance of family fun on Saturday at the Downtown Edwardsville YMCA branch.

All ages and fitness levels were welcome and every registered participant received a T-shirt and participation medal.

Dawn Cunningham coordinated the event for the Edwardsville YMCA. She said the race is held for families to have good time and begin the Halloween fun in a healthy way.

“Kids were able to participate with their parents,” she said. “The children realize with this that an active lifestyle is something they can do, which is fun.”

The race started at the Esic branch of the Edwardsville YMCA and rolled onto Madison County trails and back for the finish.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The course was not too terribly hilly,” she said. “It is a great time of year to have an event like this. We award prizes for the costume winners. We had a lot of costumes this year and break them down by kid, take their picture while they are running.”

Logan Sherril was the overall costume contest winner.

SEE RELATED SPOOKTACULAR VIDEO BELOW:

More like this: