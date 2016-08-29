EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville YMCA held a special event on Sunday for the employees and families of public safety employees and it seemed to bring smiles on the faces of not only that group, but the Y workers who coordinated the event.

The event was held at the Meyer Center Edwardsville YMCA and was well-attended with families and children enjoying the Y facilities, completely open to them from 4 to 7 p.m.

Edwardsville YMCA President/CEO Gary Niebur may have been the person with the biggest grin on his face the entire afternoon and early evening.

He said he was proud to open the Edwardsville YMCA facility to honor the public safety employees.

“I know firsthand the quality of the people in this area that provide public safety services,” he said. Niebur served as a long-time mayor of Edwardsville. “It may be just a small thing what we did but far too often we take good things for granted. This was just a small way to let those employees and their families know we appreciate what they do and the services they provide. We had more of a private function so the families could bring their kids and spouses and in many cases some have grandchildren they could bring. This was just a small token of our appreciation for the support services they provide.”

The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon public safety employees were invited to use the Meyer Center outdoor pool, skate center, tennis center, climbing wall, gymnasium and gymnastics center. The public safety employees had access to YMCA personnel for help.

Food and beverages were provided, including hamburgers, brats, nachos, other items, including deserts. Attendance gifts and prizes, including gift certificates from the YMCA and local businesses were also given out.

All photos by Lauren Szakielo, marketing/communications director for Edwardsville YMCA.

