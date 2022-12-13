Year In Review: American Red Cross Provides Relief And Comfort 365 Days A Year Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - In the Missouri and Arkansas Region, Red Cross disaster response volunteers have also provided relief and comfort after home fires and other local disasters, including responding to tornadoes that ripped across the two-state region, and flooding that impacted the St Louis area. Since January 1, 2022, more than 330 Red Cross disaster workers in the Missouri and Arkansas Red Cross Region have deployed to more than 30 events from coast to coast to help ensure no one faces a crisis of any size alone.

Since January 1, 2022, nearly 3,200 disaster responses in the Missouri and Arkansas Region (primarily home fires, but also tornadoes, flooding or damaging wind events) have resulted in more than 11,500 people receiving assistance in the region.

In the Greater St. Louis chapter, approximately 625 disaster responses (primarily fires, but also floods, tornadoes, wind event responses), have resulted in Red Cross assisting more than 2,120 people. 

Blood donations: The need for blood is constant, as one in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. In the Missouri and Arkansas Region, between January 1, and November 30, 2022, more than 225,000 blood products have been collected due to the generosity of our blood donors.

Service to Armed Forces: Across the Missouri Arkansas Region, Service to Armed Forces (SAF) workers have kept busy providing for military members, their families and veterans. Our SAF team in the Missouri and Arkansas Region opened over 4,000 critical community services cases since January 1, 2022, to assist service members and veterans with resources to take care of utility bills, car payments, other special needs. We have also educated family members of deploying military and those entering the military about SAF emergency communications services.

Our SAF teams also supported our veterans by distributing nearly 30,000 personal care and clothing items to needy veterans this past year. 

Volunteers: More than 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce is made up of volunteers. Approximately 2,400 individuals currently serve as volunteers in the Missouri and Arkansas Region.