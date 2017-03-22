EDWARDSVILLE – Andrew Yancik had some good stuff on the pitching mound Saturday morning.

It was a big factor in the Tigers' 6-2 win over Joliet Catholic in the Tigers' second win of the Prep Baseball Report Metro East Kickoff Classic showcase event at Tom Pile Field, the win coming just hours after EHS had defeated Plainfield South 4-2.

Yancik threw four innings to get the win, not conceding a run, hit or walk while dismissing three by way of strikeout.

“I went out there, trusted my stuff and I had a lot of confidence in my defense,” Yancik said. “I knew I could throw a lot of strikes and let my pitches work and had all the confidence in the world that they were going to make the plays behind me.

“I think constant work in the bullpen and working with the coaches every day, I've been able to get my location better and throw a lot more strikes; I think that helps the defense out and makes it easier that way.”

Yancik saw some good time on the mound last year, but being a senior this year, Yancik knows he needs to be a leader for the team.

“I feel like I have to be a leader,” Yancik said, “but to take all the responsibilities and stuff, I think it's pretty even throughout (the team). We've got a freshman on the team (Drake Westcott) and he's definitely one of the leaders on the team; he's taken a lot of responsibilities.

“It's pretty even throughout all age levels on the team.”

The Tigers getting their first two wins of the season against some good Chicagoland teams meant much to Yancik. “It's great,” Yancik said of the first two wins. “We're having a lot of fun out here competing the best we can; it's a good start to the season and I think it'll continue this way.

“A no-hitter would have been nice, but our pitching was phenomenal this weekend.”

